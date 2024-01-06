When the women's 2024 NCAA tournament comes around, will Oklahoma be part of the proceedings? For a bracketology breakdown and a look at its tournament resume, keep scrolling.

How Oklahoma ranks

Record Big 12 Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 9-5 3-0 NR NR 70

Oklahoma's best wins

Oklahoma's signature win this season came in a 103-74 victory on November 12 over the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 76) in the RPI. The leading scorer against Oral Roberts was Skylar Vann, who delivered 24 points with four rebounds and three assists.

Next best wins

77-64 at home over Cincinnati (No. 84/RPI) on January 6

80-70 on the road over Ole Miss (No. 97/RPI) on November 9

69-52 at home over UCF (No. 106/RPI) on December 30

82-67 on the road over Virginia (No. 121/RPI) on November 19

103-69 at home over Grambling (No. 136/RPI) on December 1

Oklahoma's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 2-2 | Quadrant 3: 5-1 | Quadrant 4: 2-0

The Sooners have tied for the 28th-most Quadrant 2 wins in the nation according to the RPI (two).

According to the RPI, Oklahoma has five wins over Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 15th-most in Division 1.

Schedule insights

In terms of toughness, based on our predictions, Oklahoma is facing the 45th-ranked schedule the rest of the year.

The Sooners have 15 games left versus teams above .500. They have three upcoming games against teams with worse records.

Reviewing Oklahoma's upcoming schedule, it has seven games left against teams ranked in the Top 25.

Oklahoma's next game

Matchup: Kansas State Wildcats vs. Oklahoma Sooners

Kansas State Wildcats vs. Oklahoma Sooners Date/Time: Wednesday, January 10 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 10 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kansas

Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kansas TV Channel: ESPNU

