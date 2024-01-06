The Northern Iowa Panthers (1-8) face the Indiana State Sycamores (4-6) in a clash of MVC teams at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday.

If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Northern Iowa vs. Indiana State Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Saturday, January 6

Saturday, January 6 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Northern Iowa Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Northern Iowa Players to Watch

Maya McDermott: 13.3 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK

13.3 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK Grace Boffeli: 13.7 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK

13.7 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK Emerson Green: 6.9 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

6.9 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Shateah Wetering: 7.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

7.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Rachael Heittola: 6.3 PTS, 2.0 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Indiana State Players to Watch

Kiley Bess: 12.5 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

12.5 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK Mya Glanton: 9.4 PTS, 7.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK

9.4 PTS, 7.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK Bella Finnegan: 11.1 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

11.1 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.3 BLK Chelsea Cain: 10.9 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.9 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Ella Sawyer: 4.1 PTS, 4.0 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.