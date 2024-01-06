Can we count on Northern Iowa to earn a spot in the 2024 NCAA Tournament? Here's a glimpse at its full tournament resume with bracketology insights included.

Want to bet on Northern Iowa's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

How Northern Iowa ranks

Record MVC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 7-8 1-3 NR NR 136

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Northern Iowa's best wins

Northern Iowa, in its best win of the season, took down the Missouri State Bears 64-62 on January 3. Nate Heise, as the top point-getter in the win over Missouri State, recorded 15 points, while Jacob Hutson was second on the squad with 12.

Next best wins

73-51 over Stanford (No. 148/RPI) on November 24

76-63 on the road over Northern Illinois (No. 166/RPI) on December 21

78-73 at home over Richmond (No. 187/RPI) on December 6

74-55 at home over Prairie View A&M (No. 248/RPI) on December 12

100-82 at home over Alcorn State (No. 316/RPI) on December 17

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Northern Iowa's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-5 | Quadrant 3: 3-2 | Quadrant 4: 3-0

The Panthers have the most Quadrant 2 losses in the country according to the RPI (five).

Northern Iowa has tied for the 36th-most Quadrant 3 victories in the country according to the RPI (three).

Sign up for Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

Based on our predictions, Northern Iowa has the 63rd-ranked schedule in terms of toughness the rest of the way.

Of the Panthers' 12 remaining games this season, three are against teams with worse records, and nine are against teams with records above .500.

UNI has 12 games left on the schedule, with none coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Northern Iowa's next game

Matchup: Northern Iowa Panthers vs. UIC Flames

Northern Iowa Panthers vs. UIC Flames Date/Time: Wednesday, January 10 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 10 at 8:00 PM ET Location: McLeod Center in Cedar Falls, Iowa

McLeod Center in Cedar Falls, Iowa TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming Northern Iowa games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.