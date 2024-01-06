For bracketology analysis on NJIT and its chances of reaching the 2024 women's March Madness tournament, you've come to the right spot. Below, we go over the team's complete tournament resume, outlining everything you need to know.

How NJIT ranks

Record America East Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 8-6 0-1 NR NR 249

NJIT's best wins

NJIT's signature victory this season came against the Rider Broncs, a squad ranked outside the top 100 (No. 259) in the RPI. NJIT secured the 70-57 win at home on November 15. In the victory against Rider, Madilyn Dogs delivered a team-high 15 points. Trinity Williams added 15 points.

Next best wins

61-46 on the road over Fairleigh Dickinson (No. 335/RPI) on November 29

48-45 at home over Merrimack (No. 336/RPI) on November 10

66-47 at home over Saint Peter's (No. 342/RPI) on December 12

80-36 at home over Wagner (No. 347/RPI) on November 18

68-41 at home over Saint Francis (PA) (No. 355/RPI) on December 15

NJIT's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 0-3 | Quadrant 4: 8-1

The Highlanders have tied for the eighth-most Quadrant 4 victories in the nation according to the RPI (eight).

Schedule insights

The Highlanders have five games remaining versus teams above .500. They have 14 upcoming games against teams with worse records.

NJIT has 15 games remaining on the schedule, with none coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

NJIT's next game

Matchup: NJIT Highlanders vs. UMass Lowell River Hawks

NJIT Highlanders vs. UMass Lowell River Hawks Date/Time: Thursday, January 11 at 11:00 AM ET

Thursday, January 11 at 11:00 AM ET Location: NJIT Wellness and Events Center in Newark, New Jersey

