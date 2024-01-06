Can we anticipate Nic Petan lighting the lamp when the Minnesota Wild face off with the Columbus Blue Jackets at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your bets, take a look at the stats and trends below.

Will Nic Petan score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +460 (Bet $10 to win $46.00 if he scores a goal)

Petan stats and insights

  • Petan is yet to score through four games this season.
  • This is his first game of the season versus the Blue Jackets.
  • He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

  • The Blue Jackets are 30th in goals allowed, conceding 145 total goals (3.6 per game) in the league.
  • So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 14.6 hits and 18.7 blocked shots per game.

Wild vs. Blue Jackets game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, BSN, and BSWIX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

