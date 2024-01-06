Can we expect New Mexico State to lock up a spot in the 2024 women's NCAA Tournament? Here's a look at its full tournament resume with bracketology analysis included.

How New Mexico State ranks

Record CUSA Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-8 0-1 NR NR 299

New Mexico State's best wins

New Mexico State picked up its best win of the season on November 12, when it defeated the Incarnate Word Cardinals, who rank No. 224 in the RPI rankings, 59-52. Against Incarnate Word, Molly Kaiser led the team by putting up 15 points to go along with five rebounds and three assists.

Next best wins

64-59 over CSU Bakersfield (No. 310/RPI) on November 25

57-38 at home over Portland State (No. 322/RPI) on November 18

70-39 at home over Utah Valley (No. 325/RPI) on December 16

78-47 over Hampton (No. 350/RPI) on November 24

New Mexico State's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-0 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 1-5 | Quadrant 4: 4-2

According to the RPI, New Mexico State has five losses versus Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the eighth-most in Division 1.

Schedule insights

New Mexico State faces the 293rd-ranked schedule in college basketball the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

The Aggies have 15 games left this year, including six versus teams with worse records, and six against teams with records above .500.

NM State has 15 games left on the schedule, with none coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

New Mexico State's next game

Matchup: New Mexico State Aggies vs. Florida International Panthers

New Mexico State Aggies vs. Florida International Panthers Date/Time: Thursday, January 11 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 11 at 8:00 PM ET Location: Pan American Center in Las Cruces, New Mexico

