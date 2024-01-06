2024 NCAA Bracketology: New Mexico Women's March Madness Resume | January 8
When the women's 2024 March Madness tournament comes around, will New Mexico be involved? For a bracketology breakdown and a look at its tournament resume, keep scrolling.
How New Mexico ranks
|Record
|MWC Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|10-5
|1-1
|NR
|NR
|250
New Mexico's best wins
When it comes to its signature win this season, New Mexico beat the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions at home on November 15. The final score was 75-74. Paula Reus was the top scorer in the signature victory over Texas A&M-Commerce, recording 15 points with eight rebounds and five assists.
Next best wins
- 68-45 at home over Mississippi Valley State (No. 232/RPI) on December 4
- 69-59 on the road over Nevada (No. 252/RPI) on December 30
- 57-48 on the road over Pepperdine (No. 269/RPI) on November 9
- 67-52 at home over New Mexico State (No. 299/RPI) on December 2
- 81-78 at home over Eastern Illinois (No. 313/RPI) on November 28
New Mexico's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 0-1 | Quadrant 4: 9-2
- According to the RPI, the Lobos have nine wins against Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the fourth-most in Division 1.
Schedule insights
- New Mexico has been handed the 314th-ranked schedule in college basketball the rest of the way, based on our predictions.
- The Lobos have 12 games left against teams over .500. They have 10 upcoming games against teams with worse records.
- In terms of New Mexico's upcoming schedule, it has 16 games left, with none coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.
New Mexico's next game
- Matchup: New Mexico Lobos vs. Utah State Aggies
- Date/Time: Wednesday, January 10 at 9:00 PM ET
- Location: The Pit in Albuquerque, New Mexico
