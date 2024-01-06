When the women's 2024 March Madness tournament comes around, will New Mexico be involved? For a bracketology breakdown and a look at its tournament resume, keep scrolling.

How New Mexico ranks

Record MWC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 10-5 1-1 NR NR 250

New Mexico's best wins

When it comes to its signature win this season, New Mexico beat the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions at home on November 15. The final score was 75-74. Paula Reus was the top scorer in the signature victory over Texas A&M-Commerce, recording 15 points with eight rebounds and five assists.

Next best wins

68-45 at home over Mississippi Valley State (No. 232/RPI) on December 4

69-59 on the road over Nevada (No. 252/RPI) on December 30

57-48 on the road over Pepperdine (No. 269/RPI) on November 9

67-52 at home over New Mexico State (No. 299/RPI) on December 2

81-78 at home over Eastern Illinois (No. 313/RPI) on November 28

New Mexico's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 0-1 | Quadrant 4: 9-2

According to the RPI, the Lobos have nine wins against Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the fourth-most in Division 1.

Schedule insights

New Mexico has been handed the 314th-ranked schedule in college basketball the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

The Lobos have 12 games left against teams over .500. They have 10 upcoming games against teams with worse records.

In terms of New Mexico's upcoming schedule, it has 16 games left, with none coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

New Mexico's next game

Matchup: New Mexico Lobos vs. Utah State Aggies

New Mexico Lobos vs. Utah State Aggies Date/Time: Wednesday, January 10 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 10 at 9:00 PM ET Location: The Pit in Albuquerque, New Mexico

