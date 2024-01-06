Can we expect New Hampshire to earn a berth in the 2024 women's NCAA Tournament? Here's a look at its full tournament resume with bracketology insights included.

How New Hampshire ranks

Record America East Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-9 0-2 NR NR 293

New Hampshire's best wins

When New Hampshire defeated the Northeastern Huskies, who are ranked No. 298 in the RPI, on November 29 by a score of 51-41, it was its signature victory of the season so far. The leading scorer against Northeastern was Adara Groman, who recorded 20 points with 12 rebounds and three assists.

Next best wins

79-64 at home over Cent. Conn. St. (No. 301/RPI) on December 2

59-51 at home over Howard (No. 321/RPI) on November 12

73-52 over Wagner (No. 347/RPI) on December 21

68-41 on the road over Stonehill (No. 353/RPI) on December 6

New Hampshire's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 0-3 | Quadrant 4: 5-3

Schedule insights

In terms of difficulty, using our predictions, New Hampshire has been handed the 330th-ranked schedule the rest of the year.

The Wildcats have 14 games remaining this year, including three versus teams with worse records, and seven against teams with records north of .500.

In terms of New Hampshire's upcoming schedule, it has 14 games left, with none coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

New Hampshire's next game

Matchup: New Hampshire Wildcats vs. Maine Black Bears

New Hampshire Wildcats vs. Maine Black Bears Date/Time: Thursday, January 11 at 6:03 PM ET

Thursday, January 11 at 6:03 PM ET Location: Whittemore Center in Durham, North Carolina

