2024 NCAA Bracketology: Montana State Women's March Madness Resume | January 8
Will Montana State be one of the teams to lock up a berth in the women's NCAA tournament in 2024? Keep scrolling and dig into our bracketology preview, which includes Montana State's complete tournament resume.
How Montana State ranks
|Record
|Big Sky Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|8-7
|2-0
|NR
|NR
|148
Montana State's best wins
When Montana State beat the North Texas Eagles, the No. 77 team in the RPI rankings, by a score of 71-58 on December 21, it was its signature victory of the year thus far. That signature victory against North Texas included a team-high 25 points from Katelynn Limardo. Madison Hall, with 12 points, was second on the team.
Next best wins
- 64-55 at home over Wyoming (No. 103/RPI) on December 17
- 65-45 at home over North Dakota State (No. 140/RPI) on January 3
- 58-56 at home over Idaho State (No. 229/RPI) on December 29
- 75-57 over New Mexico (No. 250/RPI) on November 23
- 62-49 at home over San Jose State (No. 251/RPI) on November 14
Montana State's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-3 | Quadrant 3: 3-2 | Quadrant 4: 5-0
- Based on the RPI, the Bobcats have three losses against Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 17th-most in Division 1.
Schedule insights
- According to our predictions, Montana State is playing the 128th-ranked schedule in college basketball the rest of the season.
- The Bobcats have eight games left against teams above .500. They have eight upcoming games versus teams with worse records.
- Montana St's upcoming schedule includes no games versus Top 25-ranked opponents.
Montana State's next game
- Matchup: Northern Arizona Lumberjacks vs. Montana State Bobcats
- Date/Time: Thursday, January 11 at 8:00 PM ET
- Location: J. Lawrence Walkup Skydome in Flagstaff, Arizona
