Will Montana State be one of the teams to lock up a berth in the women's NCAA tournament in 2024? Keep scrolling and dig into our bracketology preview, which includes Montana State's complete tournament resume.

How Montana State ranks

Record Big Sky Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 8-7 2-0 NR NR 148

Montana State's best wins

When Montana State beat the North Texas Eagles, the No. 77 team in the RPI rankings, by a score of 71-58 on December 21, it was its signature victory of the year thus far. That signature victory against North Texas included a team-high 25 points from Katelynn Limardo. Madison Hall, with 12 points, was second on the team.

Next best wins

64-55 at home over Wyoming (No. 103/RPI) on December 17

65-45 at home over North Dakota State (No. 140/RPI) on January 3

58-56 at home over Idaho State (No. 229/RPI) on December 29

75-57 over New Mexico (No. 250/RPI) on November 23

62-49 at home over San Jose State (No. 251/RPI) on November 14

Montana State's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-3 | Quadrant 3: 3-2 | Quadrant 4: 5-0

Based on the RPI, the Bobcats have three losses against Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 17th-most in Division 1.

Schedule insights

According to our predictions, Montana State is playing the 128th-ranked schedule in college basketball the rest of the season.

The Bobcats have eight games left against teams above .500. They have eight upcoming games versus teams with worse records.

Montana St's upcoming schedule includes no games versus Top 25-ranked opponents.

Montana State's next game

Matchup: Northern Arizona Lumberjacks vs. Montana State Bobcats

Northern Arizona Lumberjacks vs. Montana State Bobcats Date/Time: Thursday, January 11 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 11 at 8:00 PM ET Location: J. Lawrence Walkup Skydome in Flagstaff, Arizona

