Can we count on Montana to secure a berth in the 2024 women's NCAA Tournament? Here's a look at its full tournament resume with bracketology analysis included.

How Montana ranks

Record Big Sky Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 10-3 2-0 NR NR 106

Montana's best wins

On November 20, Montana picked up its best win of the season, a 76-71 victory over the Grand Canyon Antelopes, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 109) in the RPI rankings. Mack Konig led the charge versus Grand Canyon, putting up 15 points. Second on the team was Dani Bartsch with 12 points.

Next best wins

67-65 on the road over Cal Poly (No. 114/RPI) on December 16

74-61 at home over South Dakota (No. 165/RPI) on January 3

68-67 over UCSD (No. 204/RPI) on December 21

82-68 at home over Loyola Marymount (No. 228/RPI) on December 6

66-55 at home over Idaho State (No. 229/RPI) on December 31

Montana's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 2-0 | Quadrant 3: 0-1 | Quadrant 4: 7-0

The Grizzlies have tied for the 28th-most Quadrant 2 victories in the country according to the RPI (two).

Against Quadrant 4 opponents (based on the RPI), the Grizzlies are 7-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 18th-most victories.

Schedule insights

In terms of toughness, based on our predictions, Montana is playing the 132nd-ranked schedule the rest of the way.

The Grizzlies' upcoming schedule features 14 games against teams with worse records and eight games versus teams with records north of .500.

Montana has 16 games left on the schedule, with none coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Montana's next game

Matchup: Northern Colorado Bears vs. Montana Grizzlies

Northern Colorado Bears vs. Montana Grizzlies Date/Time: Thursday, January 11 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 11 at 8:00 PM ET Location: Bank of Colorado Arena at Butler-Hancock Athletic Center in Greeley, Colorado

