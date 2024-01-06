Will Monmouth be one of the teams to secure a berth in the women's NCAA tournament in 2024? Keep scrolling and check out our bracketology preview, which features Monmouth's complete tournament resume.

How Monmouth ranks

Record CAA Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 8-5 1-1 NR NR 212

Monmouth's best wins

On November 10 versus the St. John's Red Storm, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 95) in the RPI, Monmouth notched its signature win of the season, a 74-69 victory at home. The leading point-getter against St. John's (NY) was Jaye Haynes, who dropped 15 points with six rebounds and one assist.

Next best wins

49-47 at home over Campbell (No. 162/RPI) on January 7

68-47 on the road over Lafayette (No. 214/RPI) on December 11

63-50 at home over Loyola (MD) (No. 238/RPI) on December 22

62-42 on the road over Rider (No. 259/RPI) on December 2

74-62 at home over UMass (No. 303/RPI) on November 19

Monmouth's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-0 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 2-4 | Quadrant 4: 5-1

Monmouth has tied for the 28th-most Quadrant 3 losses in the nation based on the RPI (four).

Schedule insights

According to our predictions, Monmouth is facing the 302nd-ranked schedule in terms of difficulty the rest of the way.

Of the Hawks' 16 remaining games this year, 11 are against teams with worse records, and 10 are against teams with records above .500.

Monmouth's upcoming schedule includes no games versus Top 25-ranked opponents.

Monmouth's next game

Matchup: Charleston (SC) Cougars vs. Monmouth Hawks

Charleston (SC) Cougars vs. Monmouth Hawks Date/Time: Sunday, January 14 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, January 14 at 2:00 PM ET Location: TD Arena in Charleston, South Carolina

