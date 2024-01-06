Saturday's contest at Colonial Life Arena has the Mississippi State Bulldogs (11-2, 0-0 SEC) squaring off against the South Carolina Gamecocks (12-1, 0-0 SEC) at 12:00 PM ET (on January 6). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 70-69 win for Mississippi State, so expect a tight matchup.

Based on our computer prediction, South Carolina is projected to cover the spread (2.5) against Mississippi State. The two sides are expected to go over the 134.5 total.

Mississippi State vs. South Carolina Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Time: 12:00 PM ET

TV: CBS

Where: Columbia, South Carolina

Venue: Colonial Life Arena

Line: Mississippi State -2.5

Point Total: 134.5

Moneyline (To Win): Mississippi State -155, South Carolina +130

Mississippi State vs. South Carolina Score Prediction

Prediction: Mississippi State 70, South Carolina 69

Spread & Total Prediction for Mississippi State vs. South Carolina

Pick ATS: South Carolina (+2.5)



South Carolina (+2.5) Pick OU: Over (134.5)



Mississippi State is 6-5-0 against the spread this season compared to South Carolina's 8-3-0 ATS record. The Bulldogs have a 5-6-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Gamecocks have a record of 4-7-0 when it comes to hitting the over. The two teams score an average of 151.7 points per game, 17.2 more points than this matchup's total. In the past 10 contests, Mississippi State is 5-5 against the spread and 8-2 overall while South Carolina has gone 7-3 against the spread and 9-1 overall.

Mississippi State Performance Insights

The Bulldogs average 76.2 points per game (159th in college basketball) while giving up 62.7 per outing (18th in college basketball). They have a +176 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 13.5 points per game.

The 40.2 rebounds per game Mississippi State averages rank 49th in the nation, and are 8.4 more than the 31.8 its opponents record per outing.

Mississippi State connects on 7.9 three-pointers per game (141st in college basketball) at a 31.9% rate (255th in college basketball), compared to the 5.7 per game its opponents make at a 26.3% rate.

The Bulldogs rank 128th in college basketball by averaging 97.5 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 13th in college basketball, allowing 80.2 points per 100 possessions.

Mississippi State and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Bulldogs commit 12.2 per game (224th in college basketball) and force 12.5 (146th in college basketball action).

South Carolina Performance Insights

The Gamecocks outscore opponents by 12.4 points per game (posting 75.5 points per game, 173rd in college basketball, and conceding 63.1 per contest, 22nd in college basketball) and have a +161 scoring differential.

South Carolina comes out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 5.3 boards. It collects 37.1 rebounds per game (161st in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 31.8.

South Carolina connects on 8.8 three-pointers per game (70th in college basketball) at a 34.8% rate (123rd in college basketball), compared to the 5.9 per game its opponents make, at a 33.9% rate.

South Carolina has committed 9.2 turnovers per game (22nd in college basketball) while forcing 9.9 (329th in college basketball).

