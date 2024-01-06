Will Mats Zuccarello Score a Goal Against the Blue Jackets on January 6?
In the upcoming tilt versus the Columbus Blue Jackets, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we count on Mats Zuccarello to score a goal for the Minnesota Wild? Let's dive into the most important stats and trends to figure out which player props you should be considering.
Will Mats Zuccarello score a goal against the Blue Jackets?
Odds to score a goal this game: +270 (Bet $10 to win $27.00 if he scores a goal)
Zuccarello stats and insights
- In six of 28 games this season, Zuccarello has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- In one game versus the Blue Jackets this season, he has attempted two shots and scored one goal.
- On the power play he has one goal, plus 12 assists.
- He has an 8.1% shooting percentage, attempting 2.5 shots per game.
Blue Jackets defensive stats
- The Blue Jackets are 30th in goals allowed, giving up 145 total goals (3.6 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 14.6 hits and 18.7 blocked shots per game.
Zuccarello recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/16/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|16:55
|Home
|W 2-1 SO
|12/14/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|18:48
|Home
|W 3-2 SO
|12/10/2023
|Kraken
|1
|0
|1
|13:22
|Away
|W 3-0
|12/8/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|19:06
|Away
|L 4-3
|12/7/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|19:41
|Away
|L 2-0
|12/5/2023
|Flames
|1
|0
|1
|19:11
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/3/2023
|Blackhawks
|3
|1
|2
|15:42
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/30/2023
|Predators
|1
|0
|1
|16:34
|Away
|W 6-1
|11/28/2023
|Blues
|1
|0
|1
|18:04
|Home
|W 3-1
|11/26/2023
|Red Wings
|1
|0
|1
|22:38
|Away
|L 4-1
Wild vs. Blue Jackets game info
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, BSN, and BSWIX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
