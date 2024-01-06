Will Maryland be one of the teams to earn a berth in the women's NCAA tournament in 2024? Continue reading and check out our bracketology preview, which features Maryland's full tournament resume.

How Maryland ranks

Record Big Ten Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 10-4 2-1 NR NR 10

Maryland's best wins

Maryland defeated the No. 25-ranked Syracuse Orange, 83-81, on November 19. That victory goes down as its signature win of the season. Allie Kubek led the way versus Syracuse, dropping 23 points. Second on the team was Shyanne Sellers with 19 points.

Next best wins

68-59 over Green Bay (No. 38/RPI) on November 24

72-64 on the road over Minnesota (No. 61/RPI) on January 3

86-77 at home over George Mason (No. 62/RPI) on December 3

78-55 at home over JMU (No. 78/RPI) on December 20

98-75 at home over Harvard (No. 82/RPI) on November 6

Maryland's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 2-4 | Quadrant 2: 2-0 | Quadrant 3: 4-0 | Quadrant 4: 2-0

Against Quadrant 1 opponents based on the RPI, Maryland is 2-4 (.333%) -- tied for the 14th-most wins, but also tied for the 16th-most defeats.

According to the RPI, the Terrapins have two wins versus Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 28th-most in Division 1.

Maryland has tied for the 20th-most Quadrant 3 victories in the nation according to the RPI (four).

Schedule insights

Maryland takes on the sixth-toughest schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the year.

Glancing at the Terrapins' upcoming schedule, they have nine games against teams that are above .500 and five games against teams with worse records than their own.

Maryland's upcoming schedule includes four games versus Top 25-ranked opponents.

Maryland's next game

Matchup: Michigan State Spartans vs. Maryland Terrapins

Michigan State Spartans vs. Maryland Terrapins Date/Time: Tuesday, January 9 at 6:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 9 at 6:00 PM ET Location: Jack Breslin Students Events Center in East Lansing, Michigan

