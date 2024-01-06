For bracketology insights on Maryland-Eastern Shore and its chances of making the 2024 women's NCAA tournament, you've come to the right spot. Below, we go over the team's full tournament resume, highlighting what you need to know.

How Maryland-Eastern Shore ranks

Record MEAC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 7-8 0-1 NR NR 215

Maryland-Eastern Shore's best wins

Maryland-Eastern Shore's best win this season came on November 18 in a 62-59 victory against the George Washington Revolutionaries. Against George Washington, Zamara Haynes led the team by delivering 17 points to go along with zero rebounds and two assists.

Next best wins

70-54 at home over UMBC (No. 261/RPI) on November 26

69-52 at home over Mount St. Mary's (No. 307/RPI) on November 29

54-47 at home over Fairleigh Dickinson (No. 335/RPI) on December 9

72-50 on the road over Wagner (No. 347/RPI) on December 16

Maryland-Eastern Shore's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-4 | Quadrant 3: 0-1 | Quadrant 4: 5-1

The Hawks have tied for the fourth-most Quadrant 2 losses in the country based on the RPI (four).

Schedule insights

Maryland-Eastern Shore has been handed the 216th-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the way.

Reviewing the Hawks' upcoming schedule, they have two games against teams that are above .500 and 11 games against teams with worse records than their own.

UMES' upcoming schedule includes no games against Top 25-ranked opponents.

Maryland-Eastern Shore's next game

Matchup: Coppin State Eagles vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks

Coppin State Eagles vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks Date/Time: Monday, January 8 at 5:30 PM ET

Monday, January 8 at 5:30 PM ET Location: Physical Education Complex in Baltimore, Maryland

