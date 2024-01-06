Marco Rossi and the Minnesota Wild will face the Columbus Blue Jackets at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024. Prop bets for Rossi are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Marco Rossi vs. Blue Jackets Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, BSN, and BSWIX

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -110)

0.5 points (Over odds: -110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +195)

Rossi Season Stats Insights

Rossi has averaged 16:22 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +8).

Rossi has scored a goal in 10 of 37 games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Rossi has a point in 19 of 37 games this season, with multiple points in three of them.

Rossi has an assist in 11 of 37 games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

Rossi has an implied probability of 52.4% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

There is a 33.9% chance of Rossi having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Rossi Stats vs. the Blue Jackets

The Blue Jackets are 30th in goals allowed, conceding 145 total goals (3.6 per game) in the league.

The team has the league's 27th-ranked goal differential (-23).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Columbus 37 Games 1 23 Points 0 11 Goals 0 12 Assists 0

