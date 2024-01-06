2024 NCAA Bracketology: Loyola (MD) Women's March Madness Resume | January 8
Will Loyola (MD) be one of the teams to secure a spot in the women's NCAA tournament in 2024? Continue scrolling and dig into our bracketology preview, which features Loyola (MD)'s complete tournament resume.
Want to bet on Loyola (MD)'s upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!
How Loyola (MD) ranks
|Record
|Patriot Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|6-7
|1-1
|NR
|NR
|238
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Loyola (MD)'s best wins
When it comes to its best win this season, Loyola (MD) beat the UMBC Retrievers on the road on November 15. The final score was 49-48. With 20 points, Laura Salmeron was the top scorer versus UMBC. Second on the team was Lex Therien, with 20 points.
Next best wins
- 73-65 on the road over Lehigh (No. 277/RPI) on January 6
- 66-64 on the road over Delaware State (No. 280/RPI) on December 30
- 63-42 at home over Mount St. Mary's (No. 307/RPI) on December 2
- 77-73 at home over Binghamton (No. 354/RPI) on November 12
- 53-45 at home over Saint Francis (PA) (No. 355/RPI) on November 22
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Loyola (MD)'s quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 0-1 | Quadrant 4: 6-3
- Against Quadrant 4 teams (based on the RPI), the Greyhounds are 6-3 (.667%) -- tied for the 41st-most wins.
Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ to catch college basketball all season long!
Schedule insights
- According to our predictions, Loyola (MD) faces the 318th-ranked schedule in the country the rest of the season.
- When it comes to the Greyhounds' upcoming schedule, they have eight games remaining versus teams that have a worse record, and they have six contests against teams above .500.
- Loyola's upcoming schedule features no games versus Top 25-ranked opponents.
Loyola (MD)'s next game
- Matchup: Loyola (MD) Greyhounds vs. Army Black Knights
- Date/Time: Wednesday, January 10 at 7:00 PM ET
- Location: Reitz Arena in Baltimore, Maryland
Sportsbook promo codes
Check out betting offers for upcoming Loyola (MD) games across these sportsbooks:
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.