Will Loyola (MD) be one of the teams to secure a spot in the women's NCAA tournament in 2024? Continue scrolling and dig into our bracketology preview, which features Loyola (MD)'s complete tournament resume.

How Loyola (MD) ranks

Record Patriot Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-7 1-1 NR NR 238

Loyola (MD)'s best wins

When it comes to its best win this season, Loyola (MD) beat the UMBC Retrievers on the road on November 15. The final score was 49-48. With 20 points, Laura Salmeron was the top scorer versus UMBC. Second on the team was Lex Therien, with 20 points.

Next best wins

73-65 on the road over Lehigh (No. 277/RPI) on January 6

66-64 on the road over Delaware State (No. 280/RPI) on December 30

63-42 at home over Mount St. Mary's (No. 307/RPI) on December 2

77-73 at home over Binghamton (No. 354/RPI) on November 12

53-45 at home over Saint Francis (PA) (No. 355/RPI) on November 22

Loyola (MD)'s quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 0-1 | Quadrant 4: 6-3

Against Quadrant 4 teams (based on the RPI), the Greyhounds are 6-3 (.667%) -- tied for the 41st-most wins.

Schedule insights

According to our predictions, Loyola (MD) faces the 318th-ranked schedule in the country the rest of the season.

When it comes to the Greyhounds' upcoming schedule, they have eight games remaining versus teams that have a worse record, and they have six contests against teams above .500.

Loyola's upcoming schedule features no games versus Top 25-ranked opponents.

Loyola (MD)'s next game

Matchup: Loyola (MD) Greyhounds vs. Army Black Knights

Loyola (MD) Greyhounds vs. Army Black Knights Date/Time: Wednesday, January 10 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 10 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Reitz Arena in Baltimore, Maryland

