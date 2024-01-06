For bracketology analysis around Loyola Marymount and its chances of reaching the 2024 women's NCAA tournament, you've come to the right place. Below, we go over the team's complete tournament resume, highlighting all you need to know.

How Loyola Marymount ranks

Record WCC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-8 1-1 NR NR 228

Loyola Marymount's best wins

Loyola Marymount took down the No. 220-ranked (according to the RPI) UCSB Gauchos, 64-57, on December 17, which goes down as its signature win of the season. That signature win versus UCSB included a team-high 16 points from Sydney Gandy. Da'Ja Hamilton, with 12 points, was second on the team.

Next best wins

64-50 on the road over Pepperdine (No. 269/RPI) on January 6

79-61 at home over Denver (No. 341/RPI) on November 30

77-74 on the road over CSU Northridge (No. 349/RPI) on December 21

Loyola Marymount's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-3 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 1-1 | Quadrant 4: 3-3

Based on the RPI, Loyola Marymount has three losses against Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 42nd-most in Division 1.

Schedule insights

In terms of difficulty, based on our predictions, Loyola Marymount is facing the 172nd-ranked schedule the rest of the season.

The Lions have 14 games remaining this season, including four against teams with worse records, and 10 against teams with records above .500.

In terms of LMU's upcoming schedule, it has 14 games remaining, with two coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

Loyola Marymount's next game

Matchup: Pacific Tigers vs. Loyola Marymount Lions

Pacific Tigers vs. Loyola Marymount Lions Date/Time: Thursday, January 11 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 11 at 9:00 PM ET Location: Alex G. Spanos Center in Stockton, California

