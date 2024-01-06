If you're looking for a bracketology breakdown of Long Beach State and its chances of reaching the 2024 women's NCAA tournament, check out the article below, where we offer the team's full tournament resume.

How Long Beach State ranks

Record Big West Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-8 1-3 NR NR 205

Long Beach State's best wins

In its best win of the season, Long Beach State beat the Colorado State Rams in a 77-76 win on December 15. Against Colorado State, Sydney Woodley led the team by compiling 19 points to go along with four rebounds and two assists.

Next best wins

81-79 at home over San Francisco (No. 244/RPI) on December 19

79-57 at home over Nevada (No. 252/RPI) on November 12

68-53 on the road over Pepperdine (No. 269/RPI) on November 27

76-58 on the road over CSU Northridge (No. 349/RPI) on December 30

Long Beach State's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 1-3 | Quadrant 4: 4-2

Schedule insights

Using our predictions, Long Beach State faces the 142nd-ranked schedule in terms of difficulty the rest of the way.

Glancing at the Beach's upcoming schedule, they have seven games versus teams that are above .500 and four games against teams with worse records than their own.

Long Beach State has 16 games left this year, including none versus Top 25 teams.

Long Beach State's next game

Matchup: Long Beach State Beach vs. UCSD Tritons

Long Beach State Beach vs. UCSD Tritons Date/Time: Thursday, January 11 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 11 at 10:00 PM ET Location: Walter Pyramid in Long Beach, California

