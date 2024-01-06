The Lehigh Mountain Hawks (8-4) will attempt to turn around a three-game losing skid when hosting the Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (5-7) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Stabler Arena. This game is at 2:00 PM ET.

Lehigh Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Stabler Arena in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania
  • TV: ESPN+
Lehigh vs. Loyola (MD) Scoring Comparison

  • The Greyhounds' 54.3 points per game are 12.0 fewer points than the 66.3 the Mountain Hawks allow.
  • Lehigh's record is 2-0 when it allows fewer than 54.3 points.
  • The Mountain Hawks average 74.9 points per game, 13.6 more points than the 61.3 the Greyhounds give up.
  • When Lehigh scores more than 61.3 points, it is 7-3.
  • Loyola (MD) is 5-7 when allowing fewer than 74.9 points.
  • This year the Mountain Hawks are shooting 42.0% from the field, 2.0% lower than the Greyhounds give up.
  • The Greyhounds shoot 41.2% from the field, 4% higher than the Mountain Hawks concede.

Lehigh Leaders

  • Lex Therien: 17.9 PTS, 10.6 REB, 2.2 STL, 55.8 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (2-for-6)
  • Ava Therien: 6.8 PTS, 44.9 FG%
  • Kelly Ratigan: 10.4 PTS, 34.8 FG%, 36.1 3PT% (30-for-83)
  • Laura Salmeron: 4.9 PTS, 23.3 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (6-for-36)
  • Amandine Amorich: 3.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 32.6 FG%

Loyola (MD) Leaders

Lehigh Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/10/2023 @ Pittsburgh L 94-82 Petersen Events Center
12/30/2023 Rider L 67-57 Stabler Arena
1/3/2024 American L 68-65 Stabler Arena
1/6/2024 Loyola (MD) - Stabler Arena
1/10/2024 @ Bucknell - Sojka Pavilion
1/13/2024 @ Holy Cross - Hart Recreation Center

Loyola (MD) Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/22/2023 @ Monmouth L 63-50 OceanFirst Bank Center
12/30/2023 @ Delaware State W 66-64 Memorial Hall Gym
1/3/2024 Colgate L 73-65 Reitz Arena
1/6/2024 @ Lehigh - Stabler Arena
1/10/2024 Army - Reitz Arena
1/13/2024 @ Boston University - Case Gym

