How to Watch the Lehigh vs. Loyola (MD) Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 7:55 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
The Lehigh Mountain Hawks (8-4) will attempt to turn around a three-game losing skid when hosting the Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (5-7) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Stabler Arena. This game is at 2:00 PM ET.
Keep reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score picks!
Lehigh Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Stabler Arena in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Lehigh vs. Loyola (MD) Scoring Comparison
- The Greyhounds' 54.3 points per game are 12.0 fewer points than the 66.3 the Mountain Hawks allow.
- Lehigh's record is 2-0 when it allows fewer than 54.3 points.
- The Mountain Hawks average 74.9 points per game, 13.6 more points than the 61.3 the Greyhounds give up.
- When Lehigh scores more than 61.3 points, it is 7-3.
- Loyola (MD) is 5-7 when allowing fewer than 74.9 points.
- This year the Mountain Hawks are shooting 42.0% from the field, 2.0% lower than the Greyhounds give up.
- The Greyhounds shoot 41.2% from the field, 4% higher than the Mountain Hawks concede.
Lehigh Leaders
- Lex Therien: 17.9 PTS, 10.6 REB, 2.2 STL, 55.8 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (2-for-6)
- Ava Therien: 6.8 PTS, 44.9 FG%
- Kelly Ratigan: 10.4 PTS, 34.8 FG%, 36.1 3PT% (30-for-83)
- Laura Salmeron: 4.9 PTS, 23.3 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (6-for-36)
- Amandine Amorich: 3.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 32.6 FG%
Loyola (MD) Leaders
Lehigh Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/10/2023
|@ Pittsburgh
|L 94-82
|Petersen Events Center
|12/30/2023
|Rider
|L 67-57
|Stabler Arena
|1/3/2024
|American
|L 68-65
|Stabler Arena
|1/6/2024
|Loyola (MD)
|-
|Stabler Arena
|1/10/2024
|@ Bucknell
|-
|Sojka Pavilion
|1/13/2024
|@ Holy Cross
|-
|Hart Recreation Center
Loyola (MD) Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/22/2023
|@ Monmouth
|L 63-50
|OceanFirst Bank Center
|12/30/2023
|@ Delaware State
|W 66-64
|Memorial Hall Gym
|1/3/2024
|Colgate
|L 73-65
|Reitz Arena
|1/6/2024
|@ Lehigh
|-
|Stabler Arena
|1/10/2024
|Army
|-
|Reitz Arena
|1/13/2024
|@ Boston University
|-
|Case Gym
