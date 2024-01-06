The Lehigh Mountain Hawks (8-4) will attempt to turn around a three-game losing skid when hosting the Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (5-7) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Stabler Arena. This game is at 2:00 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Lehigh Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Stabler Arena in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania

Stabler Arena in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Top 25 Games

Lehigh vs. Loyola (MD) Scoring Comparison

The Greyhounds' 54.3 points per game are 12.0 fewer points than the 66.3 the Mountain Hawks allow.

Lehigh's record is 2-0 when it allows fewer than 54.3 points.

The Mountain Hawks average 74.9 points per game, 13.6 more points than the 61.3 the Greyhounds give up.

When Lehigh scores more than 61.3 points, it is 7-3.

Loyola (MD) is 5-7 when allowing fewer than 74.9 points.

This year the Mountain Hawks are shooting 42.0% from the field, 2.0% lower than the Greyhounds give up.

The Greyhounds shoot 41.2% from the field, 4% higher than the Mountain Hawks concede.

Lehigh Leaders

Lex Therien: 17.9 PTS, 10.6 REB, 2.2 STL, 55.8 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (2-for-6)

17.9 PTS, 10.6 REB, 2.2 STL, 55.8 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (2-for-6) Ava Therien: 6.8 PTS, 44.9 FG%

6.8 PTS, 44.9 FG% Kelly Ratigan: 10.4 PTS, 34.8 FG%, 36.1 3PT% (30-for-83)

10.4 PTS, 34.8 FG%, 36.1 3PT% (30-for-83) Laura Salmeron: 4.9 PTS, 23.3 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (6-for-36)

4.9 PTS, 23.3 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (6-for-36) Amandine Amorich: 3.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 32.6 FG%

Loyola (MD) Leaders

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Lehigh Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/10/2023 @ Pittsburgh L 94-82 Petersen Events Center 12/30/2023 Rider L 67-57 Stabler Arena 1/3/2024 American L 68-65 Stabler Arena 1/6/2024 Loyola (MD) - Stabler Arena 1/10/2024 @ Bucknell - Sojka Pavilion 1/13/2024 @ Holy Cross - Hart Recreation Center

Loyola (MD) Schedule