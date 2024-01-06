The Lehigh Mountain Hawks (8-2) play the Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (4-6) in a clash of Patriot teams at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday.

Lehigh vs. Loyola (MD) Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, January 6

2:00 PM ET

Lehigh Players to Watch

Ella Stemmer: 19.5 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

19.5 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK Lily Fandre: 12.4 PTS, 5.4 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.9 BLK

12.4 PTS, 5.4 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.9 BLK Meghan O'Brien: 9.1 PTS, 7.0 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.6 BLK

9.1 PTS, 7.0 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.6 BLK Colleen McQuillen: 9.0 PTS, 4.1 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.5 BLK

9.0 PTS, 4.1 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.5 BLK Remi Sisselman: 7.4 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

Loyola (MD) Players to Watch

Lex Therien: 16.1 PTS, 11.0 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

16.1 PTS, 11.0 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.3 BLK Ava Therien: 7.2 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

7.2 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK Kelly Ratigan: 9.8 PTS, 1.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

9.8 PTS, 1.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK Laura Salmeron: 5.4 PTS, 1.8 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

5.4 PTS, 1.8 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK Amandine Amorich: 3.7 PTS, 1.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK

