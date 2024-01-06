What are Lehigh's chances of making the 2024 women's March Madness tournament? See our bracketology preview below, where we highlight the team's full tournament resume.

How Lehigh ranks

Record Patriot Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 8-5 0-2 NR NR 277

Lehigh's best wins

Lehigh's signature win this season came against the Drexel Dragons, a team ranked outside the top 100 (No. 201) in the RPI. Lehigh took home the 58-57 win at home on November 28. Ella Stemmer was the leading scorer in the signature win over Drexel, recording 15 points with three rebounds and three assists.

Next best wins

78-77 on the road over Delaware (No. 202/RPI) on November 14

106-60 at home over La Salle (No. 256/RPI) on December 7

68-56 on the road over Hofstra (No. 279/RPI) on December 3

90-75 at home over Yale (No. 311/RPI) on November 17

82-64 over Marist (No. 342/RPI) on November 22

Lehigh's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 1-0 | Quadrant 4: 6-4

The Mountain Hawks have tied for the 41st-most Quadrant 4 wins in the nation based on the RPI (six), but also have tied for the 38th-most Quadrant 4 defeats (four).

Schedule insights

Lehigh is facing the fifth-easiest schedule in the nation the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

The Mountain Hawks have 16 games left on the schedule, with six contests coming versus teams that are better than .500, and 10 games against teams that have a worse record than their own.

Of Lehigh's 16 remaining games this year, it has none against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Lehigh's next game

Matchup: Bucknell Bison vs. Lehigh Mountain Hawks

Bucknell Bison vs. Lehigh Mountain Hawks Date/Time: Wednesday, January 10 at 6:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 10 at 6:00 PM ET Location: Sojka Pavilion in Lewisburg, Pennsylvania

