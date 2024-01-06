Saturday's game features the Lehigh Mountain Hawks (8-4) and the Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (5-7) matching up at Stabler Arena in what should be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 70-60 win for heavily favored Lehigh according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on January 6.

Last time out, the Mountain Hawks lost 68-65 to American on Wednesday.

The Mountain Hawks are coming off of a 68-65 loss to American in their last outing on Wednesday. The Greyhounds' last outing on Wednesday ended in a 73-65 loss to Colgate. Meghan O'Brien scored a team-high 14 points for the Mountain Hawks in the loss. Lex Therien scored 27 points in the Greyhounds' loss, leading the team.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Lehigh vs. Loyola (MD) Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Stabler Arena in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Lehigh vs. Loyola (MD) Score Prediction

Prediction: Lehigh 70, Loyola (MD) 60

Top 25 Predictions

Lehigh Schedule Analysis

The Mountain Hawks defeated the No. 183-ranked (according to our computer rankings) Drexel Dragons, 58-57, on November 28, which goes down as their best win of the season.

Lehigh has tied for the 36th-most Quadrant 4 wins in the nation (six).

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Lehigh 2023-24 Best Wins

58-57 at home over Drexel (No. 183) on November 28

78-77 on the road over Delaware (No. 205) on November 14

90-75 at home over Yale (No. 255) on November 17

68-56 on the road over Hofstra (No. 282) on December 3

106-60 at home over La Salle (No. 312) on December 7

Loyola (MD) Schedule Analysis

Against the Binghamton Bearcats on November 12, the Greyhounds captured their best win of the season, a 77-73 home victory.

When facing Quadrant 4 opponents, Loyola (MD) is 5-3 (.625%) -- tied for the 46th-most losses.

Loyola (MD) 2023-24 Best Wins

77-73 at home over Binghamton (No. 296) on November 12

49-48 on the road over UMBC (No. 315) on November 15

63-42 at home over Mount St. Mary's (No. 332) on December 2

66-64 on the road over Delaware State (No. 336) on December 30

53-45 at home over Saint Francis (PA) (No. 359) on November 22

Lehigh Leaders

Ella Stemmer: 17.3 PTS, 1.4 STL, 37.1 FG%, 33.6 3PT% (42-for-125)

17.3 PTS, 1.4 STL, 37.1 FG%, 33.6 3PT% (42-for-125) O'Brien: 9.5 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.1 STL, 1.5 BLK, 42.5 FG%, 23.3 3PT% (7-for-30)

9.5 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.1 STL, 1.5 BLK, 42.5 FG%, 23.3 3PT% (7-for-30) Lily Fandre: 12.7 PTS, 47.5 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (20-for-55)

12.7 PTS, 47.5 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (20-for-55) Colleen McQuillen: 8.6 PTS, 1.6 STL, 42.7 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (16-for-44)

8.6 PTS, 1.6 STL, 42.7 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (16-for-44) Remi Sisselman: 7.4 PTS, 40.0 FG%, 36.8 3PT% (14-for-38)

Loyola (MD) Leaders

Therien: 17.9 PTS, 10.6 REB, 2.2 STL, 55.8 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (2-for-6)

17.9 PTS, 10.6 REB, 2.2 STL, 55.8 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (2-for-6) Ava Therien: 6.8 PTS, 44.9 FG%

6.8 PTS, 44.9 FG% Kelly Ratigan: 10.4 PTS, 34.8 FG%, 36.1 3PT% (30-for-83)

10.4 PTS, 34.8 FG%, 36.1 3PT% (30-for-83) Laura Salmeron: 4.9 PTS, 23.3 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (6-for-36)

4.9 PTS, 23.3 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (6-for-36) Amandine Amorich: 3.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 32.6 FG%

Lehigh Performance Insights

The Mountain Hawks have a +104 scoring differential, topping opponents by 8.6 points per game. They're putting up 74.9 points per game to rank 71st in college basketball and are allowing 66.3 per outing to rank 232nd in college basketball.

The Mountain Hawks are putting up 75.7 points per game when playing at home. On the road, they are averaging 72.5 points per contest.

Lehigh allows 61.5 points per game in home games this year, compared to 69.3 on the road.

Loyola (MD) Performance Insights

The Greyhounds' -85 scoring differential (being outscored by 7.0 points per game) is a result of putting up 54.3 points per game (335th in college basketball) while giving up 61.3 per contest (118th in college basketball).

The Greyhounds average 60.5 points per game at home, and 48.0 on the road.

In 2023-24 Loyola (MD) is conceding 5.7 fewer points per game at home (58.5) than on the road (64.2).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.