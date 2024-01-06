What are Lafayette's chances of reaching the 2024 women's March Madness tournament? See our bracketology preview below, where we outline the team's full tournament resume.

How Lafayette ranks

Record Patriot Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-7 1-1 NR NR 214

Lafayette's best wins

In its signature win of the season, Lafayette took down the NJIT Highlanders in an 83-60 win on November 21. In the victory over NJIT, Makayla Andrews compiled a team-high 24 points. Kayla Drummond contributed 16 points.

Next best wins

59-53 on the road over UMBC (No. 261/RPI) on November 29

57-55 on the road over Dartmouth (No. 312/RPI) on December 21

60-58 on the road over Saint Francis (PA) (No. 355/RPI) on November 26

54-51 on the road over LIU (No. 356/RPI) on November 18

68-42 on the road over Army (No. 360/RPI) on January 3

Lafayette's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 0-2 | Quadrant 4: 6-2

Against Quadrant 4 teams (according to the RPI), the Leopards are 6-2 (.750%) -- tied for the 41st-most victories.

Schedule insights

Lafayette has been given the 16th-easiest schedule in college basketball the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

Of the Leopards' 16 remaining games this season, seven are against teams with worse records, and seven are against teams with records over .500.

Lafayette has 16 games left to play this season, and none of them are coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Lafayette's next game

Matchup: Lafayette Leopards vs. Colgate Raiders

Lafayette Leopards vs. Colgate Raiders Date/Time: Wednesday, January 10 at 11:00 AM ET

Wednesday, January 10 at 11:00 AM ET Location: Kirby Sports Center in Easton, Pennsylvania

