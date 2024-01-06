Will Jon Merrill Score a Goal Against the Blue Jackets on January 6?
Will Jon Merrill light the lamp when the Minnesota Wild play the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any player props.
Will Jon Merrill score a goal against the Blue Jackets?
Odds to score a goal this game: +2100 (Bet $10 to win $210.00 if he scores a goal)
Merrill stats and insights
- In one of 27 games this season, Merrill scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- He has taken zero shots in one game against the Blue Jackets this season, but has not scored.
- Merrill has zero points on the power play.
- He takes 0.4 shots per game, and converts 7.1% of them.
Blue Jackets defensive stats
- On defense, the Blue Jackets are allowing 145 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 30th in the league.
- So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 14.6 hits and 18.7 blocked shots per game.
Merrill recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/4/2024
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|17:18
|Home
|L 4-1
|12/30/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|9:04
|Away
|L 4-2
|12/27/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|15:31
|Home
|W 6-3
|12/23/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|12:35
|Home
|W 3-2
|12/21/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|10:31
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|12/19/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|13:54
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|12/18/2023
|Penguins
|1
|0
|1
|12:19
|Away
|L 4-3
|12/16/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|10:06
|Home
|W 2-1 SO
|12/14/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|13:37
|Home
|W 3-2 SO
|12/10/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|7:50
|Away
|W 3-0
Wild vs. Blue Jackets game info
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, BSN, and BSWIX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
