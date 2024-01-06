Will Jon Merrill light the lamp when the Minnesota Wild play the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any player props.

Will Jon Merrill score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2100 (Bet $10 to win $210.00 if he scores a goal)

Merrill stats and insights

In one of 27 games this season, Merrill scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has taken zero shots in one game against the Blue Jackets this season, but has not scored.

Merrill has zero points on the power play.

He takes 0.4 shots per game, and converts 7.1% of them.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

On defense, the Blue Jackets are allowing 145 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 30th in the league.

So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 14.6 hits and 18.7 blocked shots per game.

Merrill recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/4/2024 Lightning 0 0 0 17:18 Home L 4-1 12/30/2023 Jets 0 0 0 9:04 Away L 4-2 12/27/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 15:31 Home W 6-3 12/23/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 12:35 Home W 3-2 12/21/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 10:31 Home W 4-3 OT 12/19/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 13:54 Away W 4-3 OT 12/18/2023 Penguins 1 0 1 12:19 Away L 4-3 12/16/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 10:06 Home W 2-1 SO 12/14/2023 Flames 0 0 0 13:37 Home W 3-2 SO 12/10/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 7:50 Away W 3-0

Wild vs. Blue Jackets game info

Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, BSN, and BSWIX

TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, BSN, and BSWIX

