On Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, the Minnesota Wild go head to head against the Columbus Blue Jackets. Is Joel Eriksson Ek going to light the lamp in this contest? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Joel Eriksson Ek score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +140 (Bet $10 to win $14.00 if he scores a goal)

Eriksson Ek stats and insights

  • In 14 of 37 games this season, Eriksson Ek has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
  • He has not scored against the Blue Jackets this season in one game (four shots).
  • He has seven goals on the power play, and also one assist.
  • He has a 10.3% shooting percentage, attempting 3.9 shots per game.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Blue Jackets are conceding 145 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 30th in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 14.6 hits and 18.7 blocked shots per game.

Eriksson Ek recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
1/4/2024 Lightning 0 0 0 20:52 Home L 4-1
1/2/2024 Flames 0 0 0 24:26 Home L 3-1
12/31/2023 Jets 0 0 0 20:55 Home L 3-2
12/30/2023 Jets 0 0 0 19:40 Away L 4-2
12/27/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 21:11 Home W 6-3
12/23/2023 Bruins 2 1 1 22:16 Home W 3-2
12/21/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 23:22 Home W 4-3 OT
12/19/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 21:48 Away W 4-3 OT
12/18/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 22:34 Away L 4-3
12/16/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 22:47 Home W 2-1 SO

Wild vs. Blue Jackets game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, BSN, and BSWIX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

