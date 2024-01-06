The Iowa Hawkeyes (8-6, 0-3 Big Ten) are favored (by 6.5 points) to build on a three-game home winning streak when they host the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (8-5, 0-2 Big Ten) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET. The over/under is 152.5 for the matchup.

Iowa vs. Rutgers Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Where: Iowa City, Iowa

Iowa City, Iowa Venue: Carver-Hawkeye Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Iowa -6.5 152.5

Iowa Betting Records & Stats

Iowa and its opponents have gone over 152.5 combined points in 12 of 14 games this season.

Iowa's games this year have an average total of 164.4, 11.9 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Hawkeyes have a 5-9-0 record against the spread this season.

Iowa has won seven of the eight games it has played as the favorite this season.

The Hawkeyes are undefeated in six games this season when favored by -291 or more on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 74.4% chance of a victory for Iowa.

Iowa vs. Rutgers Over/Under Stats

Games Over 152.5 % of Games Over 152.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Iowa 12 85.7% 86.7 154.5 77.6 140.1 160.8 Rutgers 0 0% 67.8 154.5 62.5 140.1 135.7

Additional Iowa Insights & Trends

The Hawkeyes record 86.7 points per game, 24.2 more points than the 62.5 the Scarlet Knights allow.

When Iowa totals more than 62.5 points, it is 5-9 against the spread and 8-6 overall.

Iowa vs. Rutgers Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Iowa 5-9-0 3-4 10-4-0 Rutgers 6-6-0 1-0 2-9-1

Iowa vs. Rutgers Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Iowa Rutgers 14-3 Home Record 14-6 4-7 Away Record 4-7 13-4-0 Home ATS Record 13-6-0 4-6-1 Away ATS Record 5-6-0 89.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 71.3 69.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.3 13-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-11-0 5-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 3-8-0

