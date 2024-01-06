Saturday's Big Ten schedule includes the Iowa Hawkeyes (7-5, 0-2 Big Ten) against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (7-4, 0-1 Big Ten) at 12:00 PM ET on BTN.

Iowa vs. Rutgers Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, January 6

Saturday, January 6 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: BTN

Iowa Players to Watch

Tony Perkins: 13.5 PTS, 4.8 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

13.5 PTS, 4.8 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK Ben Krikke: 16.8 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK

16.8 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK Payton Sandfort: 13.7 PTS, 6.9 REB, 3.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

13.7 PTS, 6.9 REB, 3.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Owen Freeman: 9.5 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.8 BLK

9.5 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.8 BLK Patrick McCaffery: 10.2 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

Rutgers Players to Watch

Clifford Omoruyi: 10.9 PTS, 8.4 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 3.5 BLK

10.9 PTS, 8.4 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 3.5 BLK Aundre Hyatt: 12.1 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.7 BLK

12.1 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.7 BLK Noah Fernandes: 9.0 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK

9.0 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK Derek Simpson: 8.5 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

8.5 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Jamichael Davis: 5.1 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

Iowa vs. Rutgers Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Iowa Rank Iowa AVG Rutgers AVG Rutgers Rank 16th 80.1 Points Scored 68.4 266th 306th 74.7 Points Allowed 61.1 11th 74th 36.7 Rebounds 36.8 69th 30th 10.5 Off. Rebounds 9.9 60th 104th 8.0 3pt Made 5.7 329th 12th 16.5 Assists 15.1 46th 15th 9.5 Turnovers 10.7 61st

