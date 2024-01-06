Iowa vs. Rutgers January 6 Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's Big Ten schedule includes the Iowa Hawkeyes (7-5, 0-2 Big Ten) against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (7-4, 0-1 Big Ten) at 12:00 PM ET on BTN.
Iowa vs. Rutgers Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV: BTN
Iowa Players to Watch
- Tony Perkins: 13.5 PTS, 4.8 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Ben Krikke: 16.8 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Payton Sandfort: 13.7 PTS, 6.9 REB, 3.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Owen Freeman: 9.5 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.8 BLK
- Patrick McCaffery: 10.2 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
Rutgers Players to Watch
- Clifford Omoruyi: 10.9 PTS, 8.4 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 3.5 BLK
- Aundre Hyatt: 12.1 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Noah Fernandes: 9.0 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Derek Simpson: 8.5 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jamichael Davis: 5.1 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
Iowa vs. Rutgers Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Iowa Rank
|Iowa AVG
|Rutgers AVG
|Rutgers Rank
|16th
|80.1
|Points Scored
|68.4
|266th
|306th
|74.7
|Points Allowed
|61.1
|11th
|74th
|36.7
|Rebounds
|36.8
|69th
|30th
|10.5
|Off. Rebounds
|9.9
|60th
|104th
|8.0
|3pt Made
|5.7
|329th
|12th
|16.5
|Assists
|15.1
|46th
|15th
|9.5
|Turnovers
|10.7
|61st
