The Iowa State Cyclones (11-2, 0-0 Big 12) are 2.5-point underdogs as they try to continue a six-game win streak when they visit the No. 11 Oklahoma Sooners (12-1, 0-0 Big 12) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Lloyd Noble Center. The matchup airs at 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The over/under in the matchup is set at 139.5.

Iowa State vs. Oklahoma Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Time: 6:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: Norman, Oklahoma

Venue: Lloyd Noble Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Oklahoma -2.5 139.5

Cyclones Betting Records & Stats

Iowa State has combined with its opponents to score more than 139.5 points in eight of 13 games this season.

Iowa State's average game total this season has been 145.3, 5.8 more points than this matchup's over/under.

So far this season, Iowa State has put together a 9-4-0 record against the spread.

Iowa State will be listed as the underdog for the first time this season.

The Cyclones are undefeated in seven games this season when they're the underdog by +125 or more on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Iowa State has a 44.4% chance of pulling out a win.

Iowa State vs. Oklahoma Over/Under Stats

Games Over 139.5 % of Games Over 139.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Oklahoma 8 72.7% 82.5 168.7 63.2 122.3 146.1 Iowa State 8 61.5% 86.2 168.7 59.1 122.3 137.8

Additional Iowa State Insights & Trends

Against the spread in Big 12 games, the Sooners were 8-11-0 last season.

The Cyclones' 86.2 points per game are 23 more points than the 63.2 the Sooners allow to opponents.

Iowa State is 9-3 against the spread and 11-1 overall when it scores more than 63.2 points.

Iowa State vs. Oklahoma Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Oklahoma 7-4-0 6-3 6-5-0 Iowa State 9-4-0 0-0 9-4-0

Iowa State vs. Oklahoma Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Oklahoma Iowa State 9-7 Home Record 13-3 2-8 Away Record 3-8 7-8-0 Home ATS Record 9-6-0 4-6-0 Away ATS Record 4-7-0 69.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 72 66.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 63.5 7-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-10-0 6-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 3-8-0

