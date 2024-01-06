Iowa State vs. Oklahoma January 6 Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's Big 12 slate includes the Oklahoma Sooners (10-1, 0-0 Big 12) playing the Iowa State Cyclones (10-2, 0-0 Big 12) at 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Iowa State vs. Oklahoma Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Iowa State Players to Watch
- Tamin Lipsey: 15.5 PTS, 6.0 REB, 6.1 AST, 3.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Keshon Gilbert: 14.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Milan Momcilovic: 13.5 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Robert Jones: 9.7 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Curtis Jones: 9.9 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
Oklahoma Players to Watch
- Otega Oweh: 15.6 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Javian McCollum: 14.3 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Milos Uzan: 8.5 PTS, 4.0 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
- John Hugley: 9.8 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Rivaldo Soares: 7.5 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.5 BLK
Iowa State vs. Oklahoma Stat Comparison
|Oklahoma Rank
|Oklahoma AVG
|Iowa State AVG
|Iowa State Rank
|38th
|83.0
|Points Scored
|86.3
|14th
|25th
|63.1
|Points Allowed
|58.2
|4th
|60th
|39.8
|Rebounds
|37.2
|159th
|152nd
|9.5
|Off. Rebounds
|9.8
|125th
|171st
|7.6
|3pt Made
|7.2
|212th
|140th
|14.2
|Assists
|18.6
|12th
|258th
|12.7
|Turnovers
|10.7
|92nd
