Saturday's Big 12 slate includes the Oklahoma Sooners (10-1, 0-0 Big 12) playing the Iowa State Cyclones (10-2, 0-0 Big 12) at 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Iowa State vs. Oklahoma Game Information

Iowa State Players to Watch

  • Tamin Lipsey: 15.5 PTS, 6.0 REB, 6.1 AST, 3.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Keshon Gilbert: 14.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Milan Momcilovic: 13.5 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Robert Jones: 9.7 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.2 BLK
  • Curtis Jones: 9.9 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

Oklahoma Players to Watch

  • Otega Oweh: 15.6 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Javian McCollum: 14.3 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Milos Uzan: 8.5 PTS, 4.0 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • John Hugley: 9.8 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Rivaldo Soares: 7.5 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.5 BLK

Iowa State vs. Oklahoma Stat Comparison

Oklahoma Rank Oklahoma AVG Iowa State AVG Iowa State Rank
38th 83.0 Points Scored 86.3 14th
25th 63.1 Points Allowed 58.2 4th
60th 39.8 Rebounds 37.2 159th
152nd 9.5 Off. Rebounds 9.8 125th
171st 7.6 3pt Made 7.2 212th
140th 14.2 Assists 18.6 12th
258th 12.7 Turnovers 10.7 92nd

