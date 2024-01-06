The BYU Cougars (10-3) face the Iowa State Cyclones (7-4) in a clash of Big 12 squads at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday.

Iowa State vs. BYU Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, January 6

6:00 PM ET

Iowa State Players to Watch

Addy Brown: 14.0 PTS, 8.9 REB, 5.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

14.0 PTS, 8.9 REB, 5.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK Audi Crooks: 16.1 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.6 BLK

16.1 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.6 BLK Kelsey Joens: 8.5 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

8.5 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK Nyamer Diew: 11.3 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.7 BLK

11.3 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.7 BLK Hannah Belanger: 9.0 PTS, 1.9 REB, 3.8 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

BYU Players to Watch

Lauren Gustin: 16.9 PTS, 15.4 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

16.9 PTS, 15.4 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Amari Whiting: 11.3 PTS, 5.4 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.3 PTS, 5.4 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Kailey Woolston: 14.8 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

14.8 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK Emma Calvert: 9.2 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 2.1 BLK

9.2 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 2.1 BLK Kaylee Smiler: 7.3 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 1.4 BLK

