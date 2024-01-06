Iowa State vs. Oklahoma: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - January 6
The Iowa State Cyclones (11-2, 0-0 Big 12) will try to build on a six-game winning streak when visiting the Oklahoma Sooners (12-1, 0-0 Big 12) at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Lloyd Noble Center. The contest airs on ESPN+.
In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Oklahoma vs. Iowa State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Iowa State vs. Oklahoma Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Oklahoma
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Iowa State vs. Oklahoma Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Oklahoma Moneyline
|Iowa State Moneyline
|FanDuel
|Oklahoma (-3.5)
|140.5
|-156
|+130
Iowa State vs. Oklahoma Betting Trends
- Iowa State has compiled a 9-4-0 record against the spread this year.
- Oklahoma has compiled an 8-5-0 ATS record so far this year.
- A total of seven out of the Sooners' 13 games this season have gone over the point total.
Iowa State Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +6000
- Sportsbooks have moved the Cyclones' national championship odds up from +8000 at the start of the season to +6000. Among all teams in the country, that is the 29th-biggest change.
- Iowa State's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 1.6%.
