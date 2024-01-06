The Iowa State Cyclones (11-2, 0-0 Big 12) will try to build on a six-game winning streak when visiting the Oklahoma Sooners (12-1, 0-0 Big 12) at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Lloyd Noble Center. The contest airs on ESPN+.

In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Oklahoma vs. Iowa State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Iowa State vs. Oklahoma Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Oklahoma

Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Oklahoma How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Iowa State vs. Oklahoma Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Oklahoma Moneyline Iowa State Moneyline FanDuel Oklahoma (-3.5) 140.5 -156 +130 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Iowa State vs. Oklahoma Betting Trends

Iowa State has compiled a 9-4-0 record against the spread this year.

Oklahoma has compiled an 8-5-0 ATS record so far this year.

A total of seven out of the Sooners' 13 games this season have gone over the point total.

Iowa State Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +6000

+6000 Sportsbooks have moved the Cyclones' national championship odds up from +8000 at the start of the season to +6000. Among all teams in the country, that is the 29th-biggest change.

Iowa State's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 1.6%.

