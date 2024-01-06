The Iowa State Cyclones (11-2, 0-0 Big 12) aim to extend a six-game winning stretch when visiting the No. 11 Oklahoma Sooners (12-1, 0-0 Big 12) at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Lloyd Noble Center. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Iowa State vs. Oklahoma Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Oklahoma

Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Oklahoma TV: ESPN+

Iowa State Stats Insights

The Cyclones have shot at a 50.4% rate from the field this season, 11.8 percentage points above the 38.6% shooting opponents of the Sooners have averaged.

Iowa State is 11-1 when it shoots higher than 38.6% from the field.

The Sooners are the rebounding team in the country, the Cyclones rank 121st.

The Cyclones' 86.2 points per game are 23.0 more points than the 63.2 the Sooners give up.

When it scores more than 63.2 points, Iowa State is 11-1.

Iowa State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Iowa State scored 72.0 points per game last season, 8.5 more than it averaged away (63.5).

At home, the Cyclones conceded 56.3 points per game last season. Away, they conceded 68.2.

Beyond the arc, Iowa State sunk fewer 3-pointers away (5.5 per game) than at home (7.3) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (29.4%) than at home (36.5%) as well.

