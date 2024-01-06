How to Watch Iowa State vs. Oklahoma on TV or Live Stream - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 11:18 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Iowa State Cyclones (11-2, 0-0 Big 12) aim to extend a six-game winning stretch when visiting the No. 11 Oklahoma Sooners (12-1, 0-0 Big 12) at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Lloyd Noble Center. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
Iowa State vs. Oklahoma Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Oklahoma
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Iowa State Stats Insights
- The Cyclones have shot at a 50.4% rate from the field this season, 11.8 percentage points above the 38.6% shooting opponents of the Sooners have averaged.
- Iowa State is 11-1 when it shoots higher than 38.6% from the field.
- The Sooners are the rebounding team in the country, the Cyclones rank 121st.
- The Cyclones' 86.2 points per game are 23.0 more points than the 63.2 the Sooners give up.
- When it scores more than 63.2 points, Iowa State is 11-1.
Iowa State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Iowa State scored 72.0 points per game last season, 8.5 more than it averaged away (63.5).
- At home, the Cyclones conceded 56.3 points per game last season. Away, they conceded 68.2.
- Beyond the arc, Iowa State sunk fewer 3-pointers away (5.5 per game) than at home (7.3) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (29.4%) than at home (36.5%) as well.
Iowa State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/17/2023
|Florida A&M
|W 96-58
|James H. Hilton Coliseum
|12/21/2023
|Eastern Illinois
|W 80-48
|James H. Hilton Coliseum
|12/31/2023
|New Hampshire
|W 85-70
|James H. Hilton Coliseum
|1/6/2024
|@ Oklahoma
|-
|Lloyd Noble Center
|1/9/2024
|Houston
|-
|James H. Hilton Coliseum
|1/13/2024
|Oklahoma State
|-
|James H. Hilton Coliseum
