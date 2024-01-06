Saturday's game features the No. 11 Oklahoma Sooners (12-1, 0-0 Big 12) and the Iowa State Cyclones (11-2, 0-0 Big 12) squaring off at Lloyd Noble Center in what is expected to be a close matchup, with a projected 74-73 win for Oklahoma according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 6:00 PM ET on January 6.

There is no line set for the game.

Iowa State vs. Oklahoma Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Iowa State vs. Oklahoma Score Prediction

Prediction: Oklahoma 74, Iowa State 73

Spread & Total Prediction for Iowa State vs. Oklahoma

Computer Predicted Spread: Oklahoma (-0.0)

Oklahoma (-0.0) Computer Predicted Total: 145.5

Oklahoma's record against the spread this season is 7-4-0, and Iowa State's is 9-4-0. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Sooners are 6-5-0 and the Cyclones are 9-4-0. Oklahoma has a 6-4 record against the spread while going 9-1 overall over the past 10 games. Iowa State has gone 6-4 against the spread and 8-2 overall in its last 10 games.

Iowa State Performance Insights

The Cyclones put up 86.2 points per game (13th in college basketball) while allowing 59.1 per outing (fifth in college basketball). They have a +353 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 27.1 points per game.

The 37.7 rebounds per game Iowa State accumulates rank 132nd in the nation, 6.9 more than the 30.8 its opponents record.

Iowa State knocks down 7.3 three-pointers per game (210th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 7.8 on average.

Iowa State has committed 8.3 fewer turnovers than its opponents, averaging 10.7 (92nd in college basketball) while forcing 19.0 (second in college basketball).

