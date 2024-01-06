If you're searching for bracketology analysis of Iowa State and its chances of making the 2024 women's March Madness tournament, see the article below, where we provide the team's full tournament resume.

How Iowa State ranks

Record Big 12 Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 10-4 3-0 NR NR 50

Iowa State's best wins

Against the Oklahoma State Cowgirls, a top 50 team in the RPI rankings, Iowa State captured its best win of the season on December 30, a 76-68 road victory. The leading scorer against Oklahoma State was Hannah Belanger, who dropped 19 points with one rebound and one assist.

Next best wins

69-61 at home over Kansas (No. 93/RPI) on January 3

82-55 at home over Butler (No. 118/RPI) on November 6

78-60 at home over Southern (No. 135/RPI) on November 20

80-75 on the road over BYU (No. 138/RPI) on January 6

89-59 at home over North Dakota State (No. 140/RPI) on December 10

Iowa State's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 1-4 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 7-0 | Quadrant 4: 2-0

Iowa State has tied for the 26th-most Quadrant 1 victories in the nation according to the RPI (one), but also has tied for the 16th-most Quadrant 1 losses (four).

Based on the RPI, Iowa State has seven wins versus Quadrant 3 opponents, the most in Division 1.

Schedule insights

Based on our predictions, Iowa State faces the 36th-ranked schedule in college basketball the rest of the way.

The Cyclones' upcoming schedule features seven games against teams with worse records and 15 games against teams with records above .500.

Iowa State has 15 games remaining this season, and seven of them are coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Iowa State's next game

Matchup: Iowa State Cyclones vs. West Virginia Mountaineers

Iowa State Cyclones vs. West Virginia Mountaineers Date/Time: Wednesday, January 10 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, January 10 at 7:30 PM ET Location: James H. Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa

James H. Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

