Iowa State vs. BYU Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - January 6
Saturday's game between the Iowa State Cyclones (9-4) and BYU Cougars (10-5) going head-to-head at Marriott Center has a projected final score of 72-66 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Cyclones, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will begin at 6:00 PM ET on January 6.
In their last outing on Wednesday, the Cyclones claimed a 69-61 victory against Kansas.
Iowa State vs. BYU Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Marriott Center in Provo, Utah
Iowa State vs. BYU Score Prediction
- Prediction: Iowa State 72, BYU 66
Other Big 12 Predictions
- Kansas vs Texas Tech
- Kansas State vs UCF
- Texas vs West Virginia
- Houston vs Baylor
- Cincinnati vs Oklahoma
Iowa State Schedule Analysis
- On January 3, the Cyclones registered their signature win of the season, a 69-61 victory over the Kansas Jayhawks, who are a top 50 team (No. 50), according to our computer rankings.
- The Cyclones have one Quadrant 1 win, tied for the 23rd-most in the nation. But they also have three Quadrant 1 losses, tied for the 41st-most.
Iowa State 2023-24 Best Wins
- 69-61 at home over Kansas (No. 50) on January 3
- 76-68 on the road over Oklahoma State (No. 67) on December 30
- 82-55 at home over Butler (No. 119) on November 6
- 89-59 at home over North Dakota State (No. 154) on December 10
- 105-68 at home over Troy (No. 165) on December 17
Iowa State Leaders
- Addy Brown: 14.5 PTS, 9.2 REB, 5.6 AST, 51.4 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (20-for-55)
- Audi Crooks: 16.1 PTS, 64.3 FG%, 75.0 3PT% (3-for-4)
- Nyamer Diew: 10.2 PTS, 41.5 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (20-for-55)
- Kelsey Joens: 7.4 PTS, 1.5 STL, 39.5 FG%, 40.4 3PT% (21-for-52)
- Hannah Belanger: 9.1 PTS, 37.4 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (30-for-78)
Iowa State Performance Insights
- The Cyclones are outscoring opponents by 12.7 points per game, with a +165 scoring differential overall. They put up 77.6 points per game (47th in college basketball) and give up 64.9 per contest (195th in college basketball).
