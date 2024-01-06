The Iowa Hawkeyes (8-6, 0-3 Big Ten) will host the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (8-5, 0-2 Big Ten) after victories in three home games in a row. It starts at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024.

Iowa vs. Rutgers Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa

Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa TV: Big Ten Network

Iowa Stats Insights

This season, the Hawkeyes have a 47.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 9.5% higher than the 38.1% of shots the Scarlet Knights' opponents have hit.

Iowa is 8-5 when it shoots better than 38.1% from the field.

The Hawkeyes are the 80th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Scarlet Knights sit at 134th.

The Hawkeyes average 86.7 points per game, 24.2 more points than the 62.5 the Scarlet Knights give up.

When Iowa totals more than 62.5 points, it is 8-6.

Iowa Home & Away Comparison

Iowa scores 97.9 points per game in home games, compared to 72.3 points per game away from home, a difference of 25.6 points per contest.

In 2023-24, the Hawkeyes are ceding 76.0 points per game in home games. In road games, they are allowing 88.0.

In terms of total three-pointers made, Iowa has fared better when playing at home this year, making 7.1 per game, compared to 6.8 in away games. Meanwhile, it has put up a 34.0% three-point percentage in home games and a 36.0% mark on the road.

