How to Watch Iowa vs. Rutgers on TV or Live Stream - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 5:36 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The Iowa Hawkeyes (8-6, 0-3 Big Ten) will host the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (8-5, 0-2 Big Ten) after victories in three home games in a row. It starts at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024.
Iowa vs. Rutgers Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa
- TV: Big Ten Network
Iowa Stats Insights
- This season, the Hawkeyes have a 47.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 9.5% higher than the 38.1% of shots the Scarlet Knights' opponents have hit.
- Iowa is 8-5 when it shoots better than 38.1% from the field.
- The Hawkeyes are the 80th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Scarlet Knights sit at 134th.
- The Hawkeyes average 86.7 points per game, 24.2 more points than the 62.5 the Scarlet Knights give up.
- When Iowa totals more than 62.5 points, it is 8-6.
Iowa Home & Away Comparison
- Iowa scores 97.9 points per game in home games, compared to 72.3 points per game away from home, a difference of 25.6 points per contest.
- In 2023-24, the Hawkeyes are ceding 76.0 points per game in home games. In road games, they are allowing 88.0.
- In terms of total three-pointers made, Iowa has fared better when playing at home this year, making 7.1 per game, compared to 6.8 in away games. Meanwhile, it has put up a 34.0% three-point percentage in home games and a 36.0% mark on the road.
Iowa Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/20/2023
|UMBC
|W 103-81
|Carver-Hawkeye Arena
|12/29/2023
|Northern Illinois
|W 103-74
|Carver-Hawkeye Arena
|1/2/2024
|@ Wisconsin
|L 83-72
|Kohl Center
|1/6/2024
|Rutgers
|-
|Carver-Hawkeye Arena
|1/12/2024
|Nebraska
|-
|Carver-Hawkeye Arena
|1/15/2024
|@ Minnesota
|-
|Williams Arena
