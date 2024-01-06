Saturday's contest between the Iowa Hawkeyes (8-6, 0-3 Big Ten) and the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (8-5, 0-2 Big Ten) at Carver-Hawkeye Arena has a projected final score of 77-70 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Iowa squad securing the victory. Tipoff is at 12:00 PM ET on January 6.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Iowa vs. Rutgers Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Where: Iowa City, Iowa

Iowa City, Iowa Venue: Carver-Hawkeye Arena

Iowa vs. Rutgers Score Prediction

Prediction: Iowa 77, Rutgers 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Iowa vs. Rutgers

Computer Predicted Spread: Iowa (-7.2)

Iowa (-7.2) Computer Predicted Total: 147.4

Iowa has gone 5-9-0 against the spread, while Rutgers' ATS record this season is 6-6-0. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Hawkeyes are 10-4-0 and the Scarlet Knights are 2-9-1. Iowa is 3-7 against the spread and 5-5 overall over its past 10 games, while Rutgers has gone 5-5 against the spread and 6-4 overall.

Iowa Performance Insights

The Hawkeyes' +127 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 9.1 points per game) is a result of scoring 86.7 points per game (11th in college basketball) while giving up 77.6 per contest (317th in college basketball).

The 39.0 rebounds per game Iowa averages rank 82nd in the nation, and are 1.3 more than the 37.7 its opponents grab per contest.

Iowa makes 7.0 three-pointers per game (233rd in college basketball), while its opponents have made 8.0 on average.

The Hawkeyes' 102.2 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 46th in college basketball, and the 91.5 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 217th in college basketball.

Iowa has come out ahead in the turnover battle by 3.6 turnovers per game, committing 9.7 (37th in college basketball play) while forcing 13.3 (87th in college basketball).

