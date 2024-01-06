What are Iowa's chances of reaching the 2024 women's March Madness tournament? Check out our bracketology preview below, where we break down the team's full tournament resume.

How Iowa ranks

Record Big Ten Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 15-1 4-0 4 3 7

Iowa's best wins

Iowa's signature win this season came on November 26 in a 77-70 victory over the No. 11 Kansas State Wildcats. The leading point-getter against Kansas State was Caitlin Clark, who dropped 32 points with five rebounds and six assists.

Next best wins

100-62 over FGCU (No. 28/RPI) on November 25

99-65 at home over Bowling Green (No. 42/RPI) on December 2

76-73 at home over Michigan State (No. 46/RPI) on January 2

67-58 on the road over Iowa State (No. 50/RPI) on December 6

80-76 over Virginia Tech (No. 13/AP Poll) on November 9

Iowa's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 3-1 | Quadrant 2: 8-0 | Quadrant 3: 2-0 | Quadrant 4: 2-0

When facing Quadrant 1 teams (based on the RPI), Iowa is 3-1 (.750%) -- tied for the eighth-most victories.

According to the RPI, the Hawkeyes have eight wins versus Quadrant 2 opponents, the most in the nation.

Schedule insights

Iowa has to deal with the 11th-hardest schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the season.

The Hawkeyes have 11 games remaining versus teams above .500. They have 13 upcoming games against teams with worse records.

Iowa has 13 games remaining on the schedule, with four games coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Iowa's next game

Matchup: Purdue Boilermakers vs. Iowa Hawkeyes

Purdue Boilermakers vs. Iowa Hawkeyes Date/Time: Wednesday, January 10 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 10 at 8:00 PM ET Location: Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana

Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana TV Channel: Peacock

