Can we expect Iowa to lock up a berth in the 2024 NCAA Tournament? Here's a peek at its full tournament resume with bracketology insights included.

March Madness odds

Odds to win the national championship: +15000

+15000 Preseason national championship odds: +12500

+12500 Pre-new year national championship odds: +12500

How Iowa ranks

Record Big Ten Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 9-6 1-3 NR NR 101

Iowa's best wins

Iowa registered its signature win of the season on November 24, when it secured an 85-72 victory over the Seton Hall Pirates, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 54) in the RPI. The leading scorer against Seton Hall was Payton Sandfort, who tallied 22 points with nine rebounds and three assists.

Next best wins

86-77 at home over Rutgers (No. 116/RPI) on January 6

98-67 at home over Alabama State (No. 142/RPI) on November 10

103-74 at home over Northern Illinois (No. 166/RPI) on December 29

88-52 over Florida A&M (No. 175/RPI) on December 16

88-74 at home over Arkansas State (No. 271/RPI) on November 17

Iowa's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-4 | Quadrant 2: 1-2 | Quadrant 3: 3-0 | Quadrant 4: 5-0

According to the RPI, Iowa has four losses against Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the sixth-most in the nation.

According to the RPI, the Hawkeyes have two losses to Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 46th-most in the nation.

Based on the RPI, Iowa has three wins versus Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 36th-most in the country.

Schedule insights

In terms of difficulty, based on our predictions, Iowa has drawn the 54th-ranked schedule the rest of the season.

The Hawkeyes have 16 games left this season, including three against teams with worse records, and 15 against teams with records north of .500.

Iowa has 16 games left this year, and four of them are coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Iowa's next game

Matchup: Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Nebraska Cornhuskers

Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Nebraska Cornhuskers Date/Time: Friday, January 12 at 9:30 PM ET

Friday, January 12 at 9:30 PM ET Location: Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa

Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa TV Channel: BTN

