2024 NCAA Bracketology: Gonzaga Women's March Madness Resume | January 8
When the women's 2024 NCAA tournament rolls around, will Gonzaga be included? For bracketology analysis and a look at its tournament resume, continue scrolling.
Want to bet on Gonzaga's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!
How Gonzaga ranks
|Record
|WCC Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|14-2
|1-0
|18
|19
|6
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Gonzaga's best wins
Gonzaga took down the No. 8 Stanford Cardinal in a 96-78 win on December 3. It was its best victory of the season. In the victory against Stanford, Brynna Maxwell tallied a team-best 27 points. Yvonne Ejim chipped in 27 points.
Next best wins
- 78-70 on the road over Cal (No. 27/RPI) on December 7
- 91-70 at home over Toledo (No. 44/RPI) on November 12
- 83-58 at home over South Dakota State (No. 64/RPI) on December 17
- 81-69 over Arizona (No. 74/RPI) on December 20
- 68-58 over Alabama (No. 78/RPI) on November 25
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Gonzaga's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 2-2 | Quadrant 2: 7-0 | Quadrant 3: 3-0 | Quadrant 4: 2-0
- Gonzaga has tied for the 14th-most Quadrant 1 victories in the nation according to the RPI (two).
- The Bulldogs have tied for the second-most Quadrant 2 wins in the country according to the RPI (seven).
Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ to catch college basketball all season long!
Schedule insights
- Based on our predictions, Gonzaga has to deal with the ninth-toughest schedule in the country the rest of the season.
- When it comes to the Bulldogs' upcoming schedule, they have 15 games remaining versus teams that have a worse record, and they have seven contests against teams above .500.
- Reviewing Gonzaga's upcoming schedule, it has no games left versus teams ranked in the Top 25.
Gonzaga's next game
- Matchup: Gonzaga Bulldogs vs. Santa Clara Broncos
- Date/Time: Thursday, January 11 at 9:00 PM ET
- Location: McCarthey Athletic Center in Spokane, Washington
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Sportsbook promo codes
Check out betting offers for upcoming Gonzaga games across these sportsbooks:
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.