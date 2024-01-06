When the women's 2024 NCAA tournament rolls around, will Gonzaga be included? For bracketology analysis and a look at its tournament resume, continue scrolling.

How Gonzaga ranks

Record WCC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 14-2 1-0 18 19 6

Gonzaga's best wins

Gonzaga took down the No. 8 Stanford Cardinal in a 96-78 win on December 3. It was its best victory of the season. In the victory against Stanford, Brynna Maxwell tallied a team-best 27 points. Yvonne Ejim chipped in 27 points.

Next best wins

78-70 on the road over Cal (No. 27/RPI) on December 7

91-70 at home over Toledo (No. 44/RPI) on November 12

83-58 at home over South Dakota State (No. 64/RPI) on December 17

81-69 over Arizona (No. 74/RPI) on December 20

68-58 over Alabama (No. 78/RPI) on November 25

Gonzaga's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 2-2 | Quadrant 2: 7-0 | Quadrant 3: 3-0 | Quadrant 4: 2-0

Gonzaga has tied for the 14th-most Quadrant 1 victories in the nation according to the RPI (two).

The Bulldogs have tied for the second-most Quadrant 2 wins in the country according to the RPI (seven).

Schedule insights

Based on our predictions, Gonzaga has to deal with the ninth-toughest schedule in the country the rest of the season.

When it comes to the Bulldogs' upcoming schedule, they have 15 games remaining versus teams that have a worse record, and they have seven contests against teams above .500.

Reviewing Gonzaga's upcoming schedule, it has no games left versus teams ranked in the Top 25.

Gonzaga's next game

Matchup: Gonzaga Bulldogs vs. Santa Clara Broncos

Gonzaga Bulldogs vs. Santa Clara Broncos Date/Time: Thursday, January 11 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 11 at 9:00 PM ET Location: McCarthey Athletic Center in Spokane, Washington

McCarthey Athletic Center in Spokane, Washington TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

