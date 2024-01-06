The Georgetown Hoyas (7-7, 0-3 Big East) will attempt to stop a three-game win streak when they host the DePaul Blue Demons (3-10, 0-2 Big East) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Capital One Arena as 6.5-point favorites. The matchup airs at 12:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1. The point total is 142.5 in the matchup.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Georgetown vs. DePaul Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Capital One Arena

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Georgetown -6.5 142.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Georgetown vs DePaul Betting Records & Stats

So far this season, the Hoyas have compiled a 5-8-0 record against the spread.

This season, Georgetown has won four of its five games when favored by at least -300 on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Hoyas have a 75% chance to win.

So far this year, DePaul has put together a 4-8-0 record against the spread.

The Blue Demons have won all of their six games in which they were named as at least a +240 moneyline underdog.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies DePaul has a 29.4% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Georgetown vs. DePaul Over/Under Stats

Games Over 142.5 % of Games Over 142.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Georgetown 6 46.2% 72.7 138.8 72.6 148.8 145 DePaul 6 50% 66.1 138.8 76.2 148.8 144.1

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Georgetown vs DePaul Insights & Trends

The Hoyas score 72.7 points per game, just 3.5 fewer points than the 76.2 the Blue Demons give up.

Georgetown is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall when scoring more than 76.2 points.

The Blue Demons score an average of 66.1 points per game, 6.5 fewer points than the 72.6 the Hoyas allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 72.6 points, DePaul is 1-4 against the spread and 1-4 overall.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Georgetown vs. DePaul Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Georgetown 5-8-0 2-5 6-7-0 DePaul 4-8-0 1-5 5-7-0

Georgetown vs. DePaul Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Georgetown DePaul 5-12 Home Record 7-8 1-11 Away Record 2-12 5-10-0 Home ATS Record 5-9-0 6-4-0 Away ATS Record 4-7-0 70.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 75.4 69.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 66.4 8-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 9-5-0 7-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-6-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.