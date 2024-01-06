When the women's 2024 March Madness tournament rolls around, will Georgetown be part of the proceedings? For bracketology analysis and a look at its tournament resume, keep scrolling.

Want to bet on Georgetown's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

How Georgetown ranks

Record Big East Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 12-3 2-2 NR NR 92

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Georgetown's best wins

Georgetown's best victory this season came against the Butler Bulldogs, a team ranked outside the top 100 (No. 118) in the RPI. Georgetown brought home the 60-55 win on the road on January 3. The leading scorer against Butler was Kelsey Ransom, who dropped 23 points with seven rebounds and eight assists.

Next best wins

68-45 on the road over Temple (No. 158/RPI) on November 9

60-44 at home over Wake Forest (No. 160/RPI) on December 17

61-40 on the road over Colgate (No. 161/RPI) on December 5

82-58 on the road over Northwestern (No. 175/RPI) on December 3

66-62 on the road over DePaul (No. 178/RPI) on December 31

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Georgetown's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 1-1 | Quadrant 3: 7-1 | Quadrant 4: 4-0

Georgetown has the most Quadrant 3 wins in the nation according to the RPI (seven).

Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

Based on our predictions, Georgetown gets the 177th-ranked schedule in terms of toughness the rest of the way.

Of the Hoyas' 14 remaining games this season, 12 are against teams with worse records, and 12 are against teams with records above .500.

Georgetown has 14 games left on the schedule, with three games coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Georgetown's next game

Matchup: Villanova Wildcats vs. Georgetown Hoyas

Villanova Wildcats vs. Georgetown Hoyas Date/Time: Wednesday, January 10 at 11:30 AM ET

Wednesday, January 10 at 11:30 AM ET Location: The William B. Finneran Pavilion in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming Georgetown games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.