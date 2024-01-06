2024 NCAA Bracketology: Georgetown Women's March Madness Resume | January 8
When the women's 2024 March Madness tournament rolls around, will Georgetown be part of the proceedings? For bracketology analysis and a look at its tournament resume, keep scrolling.
How Georgetown ranks
|Record
|Big East Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|12-3
|2-2
|NR
|NR
|92
Georgetown's best wins
Georgetown's best victory this season came against the Butler Bulldogs, a team ranked outside the top 100 (No. 118) in the RPI. Georgetown brought home the 60-55 win on the road on January 3. The leading scorer against Butler was Kelsey Ransom, who dropped 23 points with seven rebounds and eight assists.
Next best wins
- 68-45 on the road over Temple (No. 158/RPI) on November 9
- 60-44 at home over Wake Forest (No. 160/RPI) on December 17
- 61-40 on the road over Colgate (No. 161/RPI) on December 5
- 82-58 on the road over Northwestern (No. 175/RPI) on December 3
- 66-62 on the road over DePaul (No. 178/RPI) on December 31
Georgetown's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 1-1 | Quadrant 3: 7-1 | Quadrant 4: 4-0
- Georgetown has the most Quadrant 3 wins in the nation according to the RPI (seven).
Schedule insights
- Based on our predictions, Georgetown gets the 177th-ranked schedule in terms of toughness the rest of the way.
- Of the Hoyas' 14 remaining games this season, 12 are against teams with worse records, and 12 are against teams with records above .500.
- Georgetown has 14 games left on the schedule, with three games coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.
Georgetown's next game
- Matchup: Villanova Wildcats vs. Georgetown Hoyas
- Date/Time: Wednesday, January 10 at 11:30 AM ET
- Location: The William B. Finneran Pavilion in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania
