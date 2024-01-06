For bracketology insights around George Washington and its chances of making the 2024 women's NCAA tournament, you've come to the right place. Below, we go over the team's full tournament resume, outlining everything you need to know.

How George Washington ranks

Record A-10 Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 7-7 0-2 NR NR 218

George Washington's best wins

On November 10, George Washington captured its signature win of the season, a 55-49 victory over the Manhattan Jaspers, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 146) in the RPI rankings. Against Manhattan, Madison Buford led the team by amassing 22 points to go along with one rebound and zero assists.

Next best wins

55-41 at home over Coppin State (No. 245/RPI) on December 9

69-59 at home over American (No. 320/RPI) on November 15

64-58 at home over Howard (No. 321/RPI) on November 6

46-40 at home over Hampton (No. 350/RPI) on December 16

67-34 at home over Stonehill (No. 353/RPI) on December 21

George Washington's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-3 | Quadrant 2: 0-2 | Quadrant 3: 1-1 | Quadrant 4: 5-1

When facing Quadrant 1 opponents (according to the RPI), George Washington is 0-3 (.000%) -- tied for the 42nd-most defeats.

Schedule insights

In terms of difficulty, using our predictions, George Washington has been handed the 255th-ranked schedule the rest of the season.

Of the Revolutionaries' 16 remaining games this season, seven are against teams with worse records, and nine are against teams with records north of .500.

Of GW's 16 remaining games this season, it has none against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

George Washington's next game

Matchup: George Washington Revolutionaries vs. Duquesne Dukes

George Washington Revolutionaries vs. Duquesne Dukes Date/Time: Wednesday, January 10 at 6:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 10 at 6:00 PM ET Location: Charles E. Smith Athletic Center in Washington, District of Columbia

