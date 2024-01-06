2024 NCAA Bracketology: Fresno State Women's March Madness Resume | January 8
What are Fresno State's chances of reaching the 2024 women's NCAA tournament? Check out our bracketology preview below, where we outline the team's full tournament resume.
Want to bet on Fresno State's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!
How Fresno State ranks
|Record
|MWC Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|9-7
|2-1
|NR
|NR
|277
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Fresno State's best wins
Fresno State's signature win this season came against the UCSD Tritons, a team ranked outside the top 100 (No. 204) in the RPI. Fresno State took home the 71-52 win at home on December 2. Mia Jacobs amassed a team-high 16 points with 14 rebounds and two assists in the contest against UCSD.
Next best wins
- 74-65 at home over Long Beach State (No. 205/RPI) on November 21
- 59-49 at home over Air Force (No. 234/RPI) on December 30
- 70-67 on the road over San Jose State (No. 251/RPI) on January 3
- 74-55 at home over Pepperdine (No. 269/RPI) on November 15
- 70-60 over Eastern Illinois (No. 313/RPI) on November 25
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Fresno State's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-0 | Quadrant 2: 0-2 | Quadrant 3: 0-2 | Quadrant 4: 7-3
- According to the RPI, the Bulldogs have seven wins versus Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the 18th-most in the nation.
Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ to catch college basketball all season long!
Schedule insights
- Fresno State has been handed the 307th-ranked schedule in the country the rest of the way, based on our predictions.
- The Bulldogs have 10 games remaining against teams above .500. They have six upcoming games versus teams with worse records.
- Fresno State has 15 games left this year, and none of them are coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.
Fresno State's next game
- Matchup: Fresno State Bulldogs vs. Colorado State Rams
- Date/Time: Wednesday, January 10 at 9:00 PM ET
- Location: Save Mart Center in Fresno, California
Sportsbook promo codes
Check out betting offers for upcoming Fresno State games across these sportsbooks:
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.