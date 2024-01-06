What are Fresno State's chances of reaching the 2024 women's NCAA tournament? Check out our bracketology preview below, where we outline the team's full tournament resume.

How Fresno State ranks

Record MWC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 9-7 2-1 NR NR 277

Fresno State's best wins

Fresno State's signature win this season came against the UCSD Tritons, a team ranked outside the top 100 (No. 204) in the RPI. Fresno State took home the 71-52 win at home on December 2. Mia Jacobs amassed a team-high 16 points with 14 rebounds and two assists in the contest against UCSD.

Next best wins

74-65 at home over Long Beach State (No. 205/RPI) on November 21

59-49 at home over Air Force (No. 234/RPI) on December 30

70-67 on the road over San Jose State (No. 251/RPI) on January 3

74-55 at home over Pepperdine (No. 269/RPI) on November 15

70-60 over Eastern Illinois (No. 313/RPI) on November 25

Fresno State's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-0 | Quadrant 2: 0-2 | Quadrant 3: 0-2 | Quadrant 4: 7-3

According to the RPI, the Bulldogs have seven wins versus Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the 18th-most in the nation.

Schedule insights

Fresno State has been handed the 307th-ranked schedule in the country the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

The Bulldogs have 10 games remaining against teams above .500. They have six upcoming games versus teams with worse records.

Fresno State has 15 games left this year, and none of them are coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Fresno State's next game

Matchup: Fresno State Bulldogs vs. Colorado State Rams

Fresno State Bulldogs vs. Colorado State Rams Date/Time: Wednesday, January 10 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 10 at 9:00 PM ET Location: Save Mart Center in Fresno, California

