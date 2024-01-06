If you're searching for bracketology analysis of Eastern Washington and its chances of reaching the 2024 women's NCAA tournament, check out the article below, where we offer the team's full tournament resume.

How Eastern Washington ranks

Record Big Sky Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 12-3 2-0 NR NR 119

Eastern Washington's best wins

Against the Wyoming Cowgirls on December 22, Eastern Washington picked up its best win of the season, which was a 62-43 victory. In the victory over Wyoming, Jamie Loera recorded a team-leading 16 points. Aaliyah Alexander contributed 14 points.

Next best wins

64-43 at home over Boise State (No. 194/RPI) on December 3

92-51 over Presbyterian (No. 217/RPI) on December 21

86-77 on the road over Southern Utah (No. 258/RPI) on November 8

72-65 on the road over North Dakota (No. 287/RPI) on January 6

68-58 on the road over Portland State (No. 322/RPI) on December 28

Eastern Washington's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 1-1 | Quadrant 4: 9-0

When facing Quadrant 4 teams (according to the RPI), the Eagles are 9-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the fourth-most victories.

Schedule insights

Based on our predictions, Eastern Washington is facing the 289th-ranked schedule in terms of toughness the rest of the way.

The Eagles' upcoming schedule features 16 games against teams with worse records and eight games against teams with records north of .500.

When it comes to EWU's upcoming schedule, it has 16 games left, with none coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

Eastern Washington's next game

Matchup: Idaho Vandals vs. Eastern Washington Eagles

Idaho Vandals vs. Eastern Washington Eagles Date/Time: Saturday, January 13 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 13 at 4:00 PM ET Location: ICCU Arena in Moscow, Idaho

