Iowa Boys High School Basketball: How to Stream the East High School vs. Columbus Catholic High School Game - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 10:42 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Saturday, January 6 at 6:00 PM CT, Columbus Catholic High School will host East High School.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
East vs. Columbus Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT
- Location: Waterloo, IA
- Live Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.