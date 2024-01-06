Can we expect Duquesne to secure a spot in the 2024 women's NCAA Tournament? Here's a look at its full tournament resume with bracketology insights included.

How Duquesne ranks

Record A-10 Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 7-7 2-1 NR NR 179

Duquesne's best wins

Duquesne's signature win this season came in an 89-82 victory on December 10 against the Kent State Golden Flashes, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 90) in the RPI. The leading point-getter against Kent State was Megan McConnell, who recorded 20 points with 13 rebounds and six assists.

Next best wins

82-79 on the road over Niagara (No. 151/RPI) on November 11

70-42 on the road over Dayton (No. 231/RPI) on December 30

56-55 at home over Pittsburgh (No. 246/RPI) on November 18

75-73 at home over Fordham (No. 253/RPI) on December 5

89-69 at home over Longwood (No. 267/RPI) on December 14

Duquesne's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 3-2 | Quadrant 4: 4-2

Schedule insights

Based on our predictions, Duquesne is playing the 226th-ranked schedule in college basketball the rest of the way.

Glancing at the Dukes' upcoming schedule, they have 10 games against teams that are above .500 and five games against teams with worse records than their own.

Duquesne's upcoming schedule features no games against Top 25-ranked opponents.

Duquesne's next game

Matchup: George Washington Revolutionaries vs. Duquesne Dukes

George Washington Revolutionaries vs. Duquesne Dukes Date/Time: Wednesday, January 10 at 6:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 10 at 6:00 PM ET Location: Charles E. Smith Athletic Center in Washington, District of Columbia

