2024 NCAA Bracketology: Drexel Women's March Madness Resume | January 8
Will Drexel be one of the teams to secure a spot in the women's NCAA tournament in 2024? Continue reading and dig into our bracketology preview, which includes Drexel's full tournament resume.
How Drexel ranks
|Record
|CAA Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|7-6
|2-0
|NR
|NR
|201
Drexel's best wins
When Drexel defeated the Buffalo Bulls, who are ranked No. 233 in the RPI, on December 9 by a score of 65-57, it was its signature victory of the year so far. With 27 points, Brooke Mullin was the leading scorer against Buffalo. Second on the team was Chloe Hodges, with 11 points.
Next best wins
- 71-46 at home over La Salle (No. 256/RPI) on November 15
- 65-33 on the road over Delaware State (No. 280/RPI) on November 10
- 67-65 at home over Northeastern (No. 298/RPI) on January 7
- 51-36 on the road over Marist (No. 342/RPI) on December 6
- 72-57 at home over Hampton (No. 350/RPI) on January 5
Drexel's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-3 | Quadrant 3: 0-1 | Quadrant 4: 6-1
- The Dragons have tied for the 17th-most Quadrant 2 losses in the nation according to the RPI (three).
- The Dragons have tied for the 41st-most Quadrant 4 wins in the country based on the RPI (six).
Schedule insights
- Drexel has drawn the 262nd-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the way.
- The Dragons' upcoming schedule includes six games against teams with worse records and 10 games against teams with records above .500.
- When it comes to Drexel's upcoming schedule, it has 16 games left, with none coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.
Drexel's next game
- Matchup: Charleston (SC) Cougars vs. Drexel Dragons
- Date/Time: Friday, January 12 at 7:00 PM ET
- Location: TD Arena in Charleston, South Carolina
