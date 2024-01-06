Delaware State vs. Coppin State January 6 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's MEAC slate includes the Delaware State Hornets (3-8) meeting the Coppin State Eagles (3-10) at 2:00 PM ET.
Delaware State vs. Coppin State Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
Delaware State Players to Watch
- Denijsha Wilson: 10.1 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Savannah Brooks: 10.8 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Naomi Zulueta: 3.6 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- McKenzie Stewart: 1.8 PTS, 6.6 REB, 0.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Deyonce Thompson: 8.1 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
Coppin State Players to Watch
- Laila Lawrence: 14.1 PTS, 8.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Faith Blackstone: 12.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Mossi Staples: 6.2 PTS, 1.9 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Angel Jones: 10.0 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Tiffany Hammond: 5.7 PTS, 1.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
