Saturday's MEAC slate includes the Delaware State Hornets (3-8) meeting the Coppin State Eagles (3-10) at 2:00 PM ET.

Delaware State vs. Coppin State Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, January 6

Saturday, January 6 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

Delaware State Players to Watch

Denijsha Wilson: 10.1 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK

10.1 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK Savannah Brooks: 10.8 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.8 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Naomi Zulueta: 3.6 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

3.6 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK McKenzie Stewart: 1.8 PTS, 6.6 REB, 0.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK

1.8 PTS, 6.6 REB, 0.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK Deyonce Thompson: 8.1 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

Coppin State Players to Watch

Laila Lawrence: 14.1 PTS, 8.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.2 BLK

14.1 PTS, 8.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.2 BLK Faith Blackstone: 12.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK

12.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK Mossi Staples: 6.2 PTS, 1.9 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK

6.2 PTS, 1.9 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK Angel Jones: 10.0 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK

10.0 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK Tiffany Hammond: 5.7 PTS, 1.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

